What's new

BAIC ( Chinese government owned Beijing auto ) cars enter Russian market in May to replace Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
27,348
-82
13,767
Country
Canada
Location
Canada

Sales of BAIC cars will start in Russia in May 2023​




d663b54e-670-0.jpg

Sales of BAIC U5 Plus sedan and BAIC X35 crossover will start in the Russian market in May 2023. The press service of BAIC Rus informed Rossiyskaya Gazeta about it, by adding that BJ40 SUV will appear in the dealerships of the brand a little later. Recall that in early April, Avtotor began the production of BAIC X35 crossover and U5 plus sedan, which will go on sale at a price of 1.7 million rubles. The next novelty of BAIC will be the frame SUV BJ40 Plus worth 3 million 759 thousand 900 rubles. By the end of the year 2023, Russian BAIC dealers will also have the X7 and X55 crossovers, the BJ60 full-size frame SUV, and an electric car based on the U5 plus sedan. In general, according to the results of 2023, Avtotor plans to produce up to 30,000 BAIC vehicles.
"The wide model range of the BAIC brand, a large number of different options even in basic configurations, adequate pricing will certainly attract interest of Russian buyers. Especially considering that the brand's cars will be presented in several segments at once, which will reduce the shortage of sedan and liftback cars, and may also have a positive impact on prices maintaining in these segments due to increased competition," Denis Reshetnikov, head of the dealership of the Fresh Auto car dealership network, comments.






@White and Green with M/S @mike2000 is back @nahtanbob @aziqbal @Mohsin A @KAL-EL @khansaheeb @Ich @Abdul Rehman Majeed @zectech @Deino @kingQamaR @MeFishToo @gambit @Get Ya Wig Split @SD 10 @Viet @FuturePAF @Hack-Hook @Hamartia Antidote @RoadAmerica
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
China’s Hongqi to enter Russian car market in May — company
Replies
2
Views
118
Bilal9
Bilal9
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Mercedes plant in the Moscow region set to assemble Chinese Hongqi cars
Replies
2
Views
394
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Chinese car brands overtake sales of Russia's Lada in first quarter
Replies
0
Views
137
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Lada X-Cross 5 Debuts In Russia As A Rebadged FAW From China
Replies
1
Views
165
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Exclusive: Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart
Replies
0
Views
349
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom