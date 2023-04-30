BAIC ( Chinese government owned Beijing auto ) cars enter Russian market in May to replace Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia

Sales of BAIC cars will start in Russia in May 2023​

Sales of BAIC U5 Plus sedan and BAIC X35 crossover will start in the Russian market in May 2023. The press service of BAIC Rus informed Rossiyskaya Gazeta about it, by adding that BJ40 SUV will appear in the dealerships of the brand a little later. Recall that in early April, Avtotor began the production of BAIC X35 crossover and U5 plus sedan, which will go on sale at a price of 1.7 million rubles. The next novelty of BAIC will be the frame SUV BJ40 Plus worth 3 million 759 thousand 900 rubles. By the end of the year 2023, Russian BAIC dealers will also have the X7 and X55 crossovers, the BJ60 full-size frame SUV, and an electric car based on the U5 plus sedan. In general, according to the results of 2023, Avtotor plans to produce up to 30,000 BAIC vehicles."The wide model range of the BAIC brand, a large number of different options even in basic configurations, adequate pricing will certainly attract interest of Russian buyers. Especially considering that the brand's cars will be presented in several segments at once, which will reduce the shortage of sedan and liftback cars, and may also have a positive impact on prices maintaining in these segments due to increased competition," Denis Reshetnikov, head of the dealership of the Fresh Auto car dealership network, comments.