Social Media Reactions

Bahria University Islamabad is in the news after a circular from the institution went viral over the internet. The circular alleges that male and female students at the university should keep a minimum distance of 6 inches between themselves or risk facing ‘disciplinary action.’ It justified this move by mentioning that “touching of males and females is forbidden”.Furthermore, the university also ordered students to follow a strict ‘dress code’ as well.The university believes that this move would help it ensure discipline across the campus and limit interaction between two opposite genders in the premises.Here’s the circular that went viral over social media:ADVERTISEMENTBahria University, which is managed by Naval personnel, has attracted both support and outrage given its recent decision.As seen in the image (above), Commodore (R) Syed Hasan Mustafa, Director of Bahria University Islamabad has allegedly signed off on the order as well.Students who are found violating this notification will be subjected to heavy fines as well as disciplinary action by the university staff. To this effect, all HODs and security staff members have been given the authority to ensure the rules are followed.