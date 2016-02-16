.................................................
Latest Prices (4th March 2016)
Residential Plots:
125 Square Yards: PKR 0.60 to 7.00 Lacs
125 Square Yards (Ali Block): PKR 4.00 to 7.00 Lacs
250 Square Yards: PKR 7.50 to 18.00 Lacs
500 Square Yards: PKR 9.00 to 32.00 Lacs
1000 Square Yards: PKR 15.00 to 35.00 Lacs
2000 Square Yards: PKR 27.00 to 75.00 Lacs
Commercial Plots:
125 Square Yards: PKR 32.00 to 36.00 Lacs
200 Square Yards: Not Available
250 Square Yards: Not Available
Midway Commercial Plots:
125 Square Yards: PKR 95 to 135 Lacs
Villas (IHO):
125 Square Yards: PKR 12.00 to 20.00 Lacs
200 Square Yards: PKR 22.00 to 42.00 Lacs
Villas (Quaid Block):
200 Square Yards: PKR 55.00 to 70.00 Lacs
Apartments (IHO):
2 Bedrooms: PKR 9.00 to 17.00 Lacs
3 Bedrooms: PKR 8.00 to 16.00 Lacs
4 Bedrooms: PKR 9.00 to 25.00 Lacs
Apartments (Bahria Heights):
2 Bedrooms: PKR 7.00 to 11.00 Lacs
Golf City:
500 Square Yards: PKR 17.00 to 37.00 Lacs
1000 Square Yards: PKR 35.00 to 45.00 Lacs
2000 Square Yards: PKR 50.00 to 60.00 Lacs
Bahria Town Karachi Latest Progress Update – March 2016
Bahria town makes a mark in the landscape of karachi with its world-class master planned community, “Bahria Town Karachi”, This community is designed with a neighborhood concept to provide outstanding lifestyle facilities to its residents and will introduce new benchmarks of community development in Karachi.
Bahria Town Karachi Lifestyle Facilities:
- Master-Planned Gated Community
- 400 ft. Wide Jinnah Avenue (Inspired by Sheikh Zayed Road)
- Commercial Areas
- Ultra Modern Shopping Mall and Gold Souk
- A Grand Jamia Mosque and a mosque for each sector
- World-Class School, University and Hospital
- Cricket Stadium and Indoor/Outdoor Sports Facilities
- Five Start Hotel
- USGA Standard Golf Course
- CineGold Plex Cinema
- International Theme Park (Opening Soon)
- Dolphin Arena (Opening Soon)
- Bahria Night Safari (Opening Soon)
- Bahria Food Park (Opening Soon)
