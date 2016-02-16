Latest Prices (4th March 2016)

Master-Planned Gated Community

400 ft. Wide Jinnah Avenue (Inspired by Sheikh Zayed Road)

Commercial Areas

Ultra Modern Shopping Mall and Gold Souk

A Grand Jamia Mosque and a mosque for each sector

World-Class School, University and Hospital

Cricket Stadium and Indoor/Outdoor Sports Facilities

Five Start Hotel

USGA Standard Golf Course

CineGold Plex Cinema

International Theme Park (Opening Soon)

Dolphin Arena (Opening Soon)

Bahria Night Safari (Opening Soon)

Bahria Food Park (Opening Soon)

..............................................................125 Square Yards: PKR 0.60 to 7.00 Lacs125 Square Yards (Ali Block): PKR 4.00 to 7.00 Lacs250 Square Yards: PKR 7.50 to 18.00 Lacs500 Square Yards: PKR 9.00 to 32.00 Lacs1000 Square Yards: PKR 15.00 to 35.00 Lacs2000 Square Yards: PKR 27.00 to 75.00 Lacs125 Square Yards: PKR 32.00 to 36.00 Lacs200 Square Yards: Not Available250 Square Yards: Not Available125 Square Yards: PKR 95 to 135 Lacs125 Square Yards: PKR 12.00 to 20.00 Lacs200 Square Yards: PKR 22.00 to 42.00 Lacs200 Square Yards: PKR 55.00 to 70.00 Lacs2 Bedrooms: PKR 9.00 to 17.00 Lacs3 Bedrooms: PKR 8.00 to 16.00 Lacs4 Bedrooms: PKR 9.00 to 25.00 Lacs2 Bedrooms: PKR 7.00 to 11.00 Lacs500 Square Yards: PKR 17.00 to 37.00 Lacs1000 Square Yards: PKR 35.00 to 45.00 Lacs2000 Square Yards: PKR 50.00 to 60.00 Lacs.....Bahria town makes a mark in the landscape of karachi with its world-class master planned community, “Bahria Town Karachi”, This community is designed with a neighborhood concept to provide outstanding lifestyle facilities to its residents and will introduce new benchmarks of community development in Karachi.