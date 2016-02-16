What's new

Bahria Town.....Karachi

Bahria Town.
Bahria Town.














Bahria Town Karachi Latest Progress Update – January 2016

...
 
Bahria Town.
Bahria Town.














Bahria Town Karachi Latest Progress Update – January 2016

...
Excellent performance so far .. despite odds against her Bahria has managed to deliver so far ... once completed Bahria karachi will be an icon in Bahria Brand
 
Jamia Masjid ..... UPDATE 13 FEB 2016

Jamia Masjid ..... UPDATE 13 FEB 2016

MAIN PRAYER HALL








COURTYARD - here you guys can also see that they are testing some white marble cladding on two columns.








ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY - part of mosque structure



MINARET - As you guys already know that the mosque only has one minaret, but from structure seems quite a impressive one.







.
 
Latest Prices (4th March 2016)


...........

..
Latest Prices (4th March 2016)

Residential Plots:
125 Square Yards: PKR 0.60 to 7.00 Lacs
125 Square Yards (Ali Block): PKR 4.00 to 7.00 Lacs
250 Square Yards: PKR 7.50 to 18.00 Lacs
500 Square Yards: PKR 9.00 to 32.00 Lacs
1000 Square Yards: PKR 15.00 to 35.00 Lacs
2000 Square Yards: PKR 27.00 to 75.00 Lacs

Commercial Plots:
125 Square Yards: PKR 32.00 to 36.00 Lacs
200 Square Yards: Not Available
250 Square Yards: Not Available

Midway Commercial Plots:
125 Square Yards: PKR 95 to 135 Lacs

Villas (IHO):
125 Square Yards: PKR 12.00 to 20.00 Lacs
200 Square Yards: PKR 22.00 to 42.00 Lacs

Villas (Quaid Block):
200 Square Yards: PKR 55.00 to 70.00 Lacs

Apartments (IHO):
2 Bedrooms: PKR 9.00 to 17.00 Lacs
3 Bedrooms: PKR 8.00 to 16.00 Lacs
4 Bedrooms: PKR 9.00 to 25.00 Lacs

Apartments (Bahria Heights):
2 Bedrooms: PKR 7.00 to 11.00 Lacs

Golf City:
500 Square Yards: PKR 17.00 to 37.00 Lacs
1000 Square Yards: PKR 35.00 to 45.00 Lacs
2000 Square Yards: PKR 50.00 to 60.00 Lacs

.....
Bahria Town Karachi Latest Progress Update – March 2016

Bahria town makes a mark in the landscape of karachi with its world-class master planned community, “Bahria Town Karachi”, This community is designed with a neighborhood concept to provide outstanding lifestyle facilities to its residents and will introduce new benchmarks of community development in Karachi.

Bahria Town Karachi Lifestyle Facilities:

  • Master-Planned Gated Community
  • 400 ft. Wide Jinnah Avenue (Inspired by Sheikh Zayed Road)
  • Commercial Areas
  • Ultra Modern Shopping Mall and Gold Souk
  • A Grand Jamia Mosque and a mosque for each sector
  • World-Class School, University and Hospital
  • Cricket Stadium and Indoor/Outdoor Sports Facilities
  • Five Start Hotel
  • USGA Standard Golf Course
  • CineGold Plex Cinema
  • International Theme Park (Opening Soon)
  • Dolphin Arena (Opening Soon)
  • Bahria Night Safari (Opening Soon)
  • Bahria Food Park (Opening Soon)

.
.


 
