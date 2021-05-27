Bahria Town Karachi Street View (May 2021) - Expedition Pakistan

What's new

The beauty of the place is that it’s clean. The rest of it is the natural beauty any such project has in Karachi.

when I visited the place I liked it as a fresh look but found it lacking compared to how people usually talk about this project, and how other notable projects on the international scale look like
 
That is quite normal, such societies don't get built in a day. You should have seen DHA Lahore 15-20 years ago. The best part about private housing societies is the excellent maintenance and this is why hate public housing societies.
 
