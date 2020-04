Roads

Homes

Condo

Theme parks



Super Markets

Gardens



Trees and flowers

He proved it can be be done in Pakistan !!!

Every thing has QUALITYTop Grade marble work in all mosques , Mashallah100% The most Intelligent planner and businessman in PakistanThe differece between Bahria Town Project and Government Run project is the "STANDARD" is very high for Bahria town as the work quality resembles the work done in UAE/Saudia ArabiaThe government or other local project just don't have that mindset for infrastructure the standard is not at Modern level their development model is 1970's standardThis Bahria town , infrastructure just next level stuff for PakistanI have lived in Jeddah back in 90's so this is very much like Jeddah , but the construction work done for Villas is very sleekAbsolutely 10/10Very Impressed by his vision on this project