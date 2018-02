Asw,

Reminds me the tragic history and end of Indlusia where different factions of Muslims sought help of Christians against their own brethren. As a result they all lost their territories to their enemies and had to leave. History repeating itself again and again but no one seems to remember. Seeking help of West against Iran, Iran seeking help of Russia against Arabs, Arabs seeking help of Israel against Iran etc. Iraq sought help of US against Iran, and later on was destroyed by the same US. Our leaders running to West or Arabs whenever in problem in their own countries. Recently Arabs seeking military help from West to bomb Yemen and starve their helpless population to death. So history repeating itself again and again but no one seems to remember, no one wants to take heed. They are blinded by greed, hatred and arrogance to such an extent that solving crisis by communicating or sacrificing their so called rights for greater good is no longer needed.

