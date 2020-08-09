Bahrain Youhudi Friendship and Arab mindset explained

A racist propaganda against arabs by a racist pakistani projecting his own shit on them. Sure there are racist people among arabs but not more than in pakistan.



pakistanis are the most racist people I have ever known. I don't come to this forum because of this shitty racist propanganda here and most real muslim won't either.



Arabs are rich and all rich people even in Pakistan treat the poor the same and poor disrespect the daughters/sisters of rich or middle class the same. arabs don't let pakistanis near them because no one wants their daughters to be harassed by Pakistanis. I have seen Pakistanis, wandering, staring, saying shit about our muslim arab sisters as if they were not even humans in UAE and elsewhere.





Deep rooted inferiority complex mostly caused by dark skin means that Pakistanis hate everyone that is not black. Its as simple.



If others hate pakistanis, then, Pakistanis are the exactly the same, filled with hatred with everybody.



I have plenty of arab friends here and in UAE. No one ever mistreated me, in fact even recently I politely refused to marry one, yet again.



Just here hate filled Pakistanis need another target. Go for it. Don't say anything about my post. If you are man enough, tell me and I will deal with you face to face outside of this forum. This youtube video was made by a racist man who is NOT a muslim in any way. These cultural muslims in pakistan never really accepted Islam but remained deep down what they were.



Not a single things in this video a real muslim would say. Every second post on this forum is hate and hate, nothing more.



Pakistanis just love and friends with indian hindus and sikhs, their real brothers wherever I go. Despite indian killing, raping their kind. What a racist country filled with inferiority complex I belonged to. Cowards speak behinds others back. Why not tell that to some arab's face. WHY NOT?



Be a man you hate filled keboard warriors. I will make an entire channel about this, responding to this video. just give me few weeks. Fake muslims call this ummah chumma insulting my Quran on this forum. My Allah said Ummah, and if you don't like it, go to your whatever god you believe in. But don't insult my Quran. or do it in front of my face.



For God sake use fair and lovely and get over your color inferiority complex.



Half a million of my brothers and sisters in syria were killed including quarter a million babies and children and these Pakistanis did not send a single food aid or did a single thing for them, yet they want arabs to die for them. Poor yemenies starved to death and the Pakistan filled with wheat and food, did not send any of it, yet arabs are the bad.



Weak faith racist people often see their own weak faith racism in others.



Arabs are not perfect, many are racist a bit more so in Gulf but most are good muslims and they practice more islam than Pakistan. If you are good muslim and respect their daughters/sisters, they do treat you with love and respect.



Now making excuse of israel deal done not by average arabs but their dictators, and using it to pour hate yet again on arabs. These racist pakistanis are having their racist attacks. Oye individually have you ever done anyting real and concrete for any muslims yourselvles. Ever?



Don't talk about charity, arabs send more to pakistanis poors. But anything concrete for any fellow muslims, any war for kashmir you fought yourself? No, then you are the same or worse.



those who have not done single thing for Kashmir themselves, want some arab to do it for them.



Along with Turks and Bosnian, the most love I have ever recieved was from Arabs. No I also love my Iranian brothers and sisters. I love all my muslims brothers and sisters because I am Muslim and a real one, and because my Allah said so.