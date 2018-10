Saturday, 13 October, 2018 - 05:45Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa. Asharq Al-AwsatManama - Asharq Al-AwsatBahrain has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council after receiving 165 out of 192 votes.The UN General Assembly’s vote on Friday gave Bahrain a seat on the Council from 2019 until 2022.Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa said Bahrain’s win is the culmination of the wise policies of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in consolidating rights and freedoms.He added that Bahrain’s victory also reflects the Kingdom’s awareness of the importance of human rights in achieving sustainable development, its tireless efforts at the regional and international levels, as well as its firm approach in cooperating with the UN and its various agencies to address all the challenges facing the international community and to have a brighter future for all states.The minister noted the confidence of the international community in Bahrain to be a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the third time in its history, enabling it to play its role in cooperating with member sates to promote human rights at all levels.