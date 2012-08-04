What's new

Bahrain to allow flights between Israel and UAE to cross its airspace

The decision came at the request of the UAE following a historic agreement last month between Abu Dhabi and Israel to normalize ties.
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 02:55
BAHRAIN IS preparing to host an event devoted to the US peace plan. (photo credit: REUTERS)

BAHRAIN IS preparing to host an event devoted to the US peace plan.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will be able to fly over Bahrainafter the kingdom on Thursday said all services to and from the UAE can cross its airspace.

The decision, which the kingdom's aviation authority said came at the request of the UAE, follows a historic agreement last month between Abu Dhabi and Israel to normalize ties.

In August, Israel's intelligence minister said Bahrainand Oman could be the next Gulf countries to follow the United Arab Emirates in formalizing ties with Israel.

"All flights to and from the UAE can use Bahrain airspace," state news agency reported on Thursday, citing the aviation authority, without mentioning Israel.

The decision cuts flying time between the Middle East states by several hours.

Israel's El Al this week flew through Saudi airspace carrying U.S. and Israeli delegations from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, the first official flight by an Israeli carrier over the kingdom. The return flight also used Saudi airspace.

