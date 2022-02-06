Bahrain, Israel Sign Security Cooperation Agreement

Friday, 4 February, 2022Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received in Manama on Thursday Benny Gantz, the first Israeli defense minister to visit the Kingdom.During the trip, Bahrain and Israel signed a security cooperation agreement, the first between Israel and a Gulf nation, since establishing diplomatic relations with Manama and Abu Dhabi more than a year ago.Gantz said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) framework would support any future cooperation in the areas of intelligence, military to military, industrial collaboration, and more."Only one year following the signing of the (Abraham) Accords, we have achieved an important defense agreement which will contribute to the security of both countries and the stability of the region," the Israeli Defense Ministry quoted the minister as saying.Earlier, Gantz called for boosting the "ironclad" cooperation against the increasing maritime and aerial threats.The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said King Hamad welcomed the Israeli minister and his accompanying delegation and reviewed with them bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across various fields, within the framework of the "Declaration Supporting Peace" and the Abraham Accords.King Hamad hoped Gantz's visit would broaden the scope of fruitful cooperation and joint action between their countries to serve their common interests.He stressed the importance of building on the Declaration Supporting Peace signed between them to support efforts to reach peace and achieve stability, security, and prosperity in the Middle East for the best interests of the region's governments and peoples.He praised the cooperation agreements signed between the two countries on the sidelines of the visit.King Hamad affirmed that Bahrain's approach consolidates the values of understanding, dialogue, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.The monarch asserted that these are the best means to meet people's aspirations for peace, development and prosperity.He reiterated Manama's support for all efforts aimed at achieving just, lasting and comprehensive peace, progress, and prosperity for the countries and peoples of the region, in line with international resolutions.The meeting also addressed several regional and international issues of common interest.Gantz thanked the King for the warm welcome and hospitality, praising the progress of cooperation between the two countries across various fields.He also commended the King's interest and keenness in enhancing cooperation between their countries, lauding the agreements signed on the sidelines of his visit.He underlined his keenness to develop the relations of friendship between them, wishing the kingdom and its people further progress and prosperity.Earlier, Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Khalifa bin Ahmed received Gantz and his accompanying delegation.The meeting reviewed issues of mutual concern, strengthening the foundations of peace and supporting regional and international developments.The two delegations signed an MoU in military cooperation, which would contribute to supporting and consolidating bilateral military relations.The agreement was signed by Bahrain's Minister of Defense Affairs and Gantz.On Thursday, Gantz also visited the United States Navy's 5th Fleet base in Bahrain.After his visit, he said Israel would strengthen ties with the US and regional countries.The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted him as saying that Israel is ready to extend a helping hand and cooperate to ensure stability in friendly countries."This strategic cooperation is critical in facing developing challenges in the region," he added."Deepening cooperation will enable us to maintain regional stability and to defend the common interests of Israel, the United States, and Bahrain."Bahrain hosts the Fifth Fleet's headquarters and some operations for CENTCOM, a US military coordination umbrella organization for the Middle East that Israel joined last year.The commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, said after Gantz's tour: "This visit highlights the importance of the US 5th Fleet's decades-long strategic relationship with Bahrain and expanding partnership with Israel following the recent alignment of Israel to US Central Command."This week, Israel is joining a 60-nation US-led Middle East naval exercise alongside the UAE and Bahrain for the first time.