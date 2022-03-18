What's new

Bahrain has launched talks with India to procure Arjun Mk II main battle tanks

Great Janjua

Great Janjua

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 13, 2016
2,719
-5
2,957
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
According to information published by the "Tactical Report" on March 16, 2022, Bahrain has launched talks with India for the procurement of the Indian-made Arjun Mk II Main Battle Tank (MBT). The tank could be also equipped with Israeli-Indian co-designed laser system.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link

Army Recognition Global Defense and Security news

Indian-made Arjun Mk II MBT Main Battle Tank in a live demonstration at DefExpo defense exhibition in India. (Picture source Army Recognition)

Currently, the Bahrain armed forces have a total of 180 American-made M60A3. In 2017, the Italian company Leonardo has proposed an upgrade of the M60A3 used by the Bahrain army fitted with a new 120 mm main gun, a new state-of-the-art fire control system as well as a new armor package.

The Arjun Mk II is an enhanced variant of the first version of the Arjun MBT (Main Battle Tank). It was unveiled for the first time to the public during a military parade for the National Day in New Delhi on 26 January 2014.

The main armament of the Arjun Mk II main battle tank consists of a 120mm rifled gun fitted with a thermal sleeve, fume extractor, and a muzzle reference system. The gun is able to fire a full range of ammunitions including FSAPDS (Fin Stabilized Armor Piercing Discarding Sabot), HESH (High-Explosive Squash Head), PCB, TB, and the Israeli Laser Homing Anti-Tank (LAHAT) missile. Laser Homing Attack Missile, or LAHAT, is an advanced missile developed and manufactured by the MBT Division of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

In terms of protection, the hull and the turret of the Arjun Mk II have a new design and are fitted with new ERA (Explosive Reactive Armor) protection which seems to be designed based on Russian Kontakt-5 technology which is mounted on the T-90 and some other Russian main battle tanks.

The design of the Arjun Mk II is conventional with the driver at the front of the hull, turret in the middle with gunner, commander and loader, and engine compartment at the rear. The tank is motorized with a German 10 cylinder, V-90 turbocharged, charge-cooled, water-cooled diesel engine developing 1030 kW at 2,400 rpm. It can run at a maximum road speed of 58 km/h and 40 km/h in cross country with a maximum cruising range of 500 km.

The Arjun Mk-II is also equipped with the latest generation of optics and firing control system including advanced thermal imaging and panoramic sights offering hunter-killer capability. The gunner sight is fitted with an automatic target tracker which greatly enhances the speed and accurate target engagement capability of the tank. To increase the self-protection of the Arjun Mk-II, a laser warning and countermeasure system (ALWACS) developed in collaboration with the Israeli Company Elbit Systems is mounted on each side of the turret.
 
A

Arulmozhi Varman

FULL MEMBER
Oct 14, 2018
1,609
-14
1,296
Country
India
Location
Canada
Questionable article seeing India has just 248 Arjuns on hand though another order of 400+ is expected.
Arjuns armour is indigenous and is better than T90's. However it still doesn't have APS.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

The SC
Nexter Leclerc XLR main battle tank
Replies
1
Views
776
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Zarvan
Philippines to receive this month 20 Sabrah light tanks from Israel
Replies
5
Views
811
Tshering22
Tshering22
Zarvan
First crews of Italian Army Cavalry School qualify on Centauro II MGS tank destroyer
Replies
0
Views
369
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Italian army to possibly join European MGCS Main Ground Combat System programme
Replies
0
Views
300
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Malaysia plans to modernize its fleet of ACV-300 tracked armored vehicles
Replies
0
Views
345
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom