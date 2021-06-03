What's new

Bahrain Giving Pfizer Boosters to Sinopharm Vaccine Takers: Report

Amid a sharp spike in COVID cases despite high levels of vaccination in the country, the island nation of Bahrain has started giving Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to vulnerable residents who had taken the full vaccine of the state-owned Chinese drug maker Sinopharm.

Bahrain has fully vaccinated 47 percent of its people, more than the 41 percent vaccination rate in the US or the 38 percent in the UK. In India, however, only about 4.7 percent of the country’s 950 million adult population have been given both doses, Al Jazeera reported.
So far, Sinopharm accounts for 60 percent of Bahrain’s vaccination. Waleed Khalifa al Manea, Bahrain’s undersecretary of health, said over 90 percent of people hospitalised in the current wave had not been vaccinated, The Washington Journal reported.
However, Dr al Manea added that since residents above the age of 50, are obese or have chronic illnesses, they are now being urged to get another shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, six months after the full Sinopharm vaccination.
The daily COVID-19 deaths in Bahrain have risen to 12 per million people in recent weeks.
Another country that comes to mind where china vaccine failed is seychelles..even UAE and other countries have expressed their anger on the inefficacy of this china vaccine....nspite of china vaccines failure pakistan is still continuing with it
 
In response to mask and vaccine, Mother Nature ups the ante and evolves virus so contagious and good at evading immune system mask don't work and vaccine don't wok.
 
In response to mask and vaccine, Mother Nature ups the ante and evolves virus so contagious and good at evading immune system mask don't work and vaccine don't wok.
Stop giving silly excuses..countries like israel, US and UK have managed to bring down the cases with made in astrazeneca and pfizer vaccines.
 
Stop giving silly excuses..countries like israel, US and UK have managed to bring down the cases with made in astrazeneca and pfizer vaccines.
Spear versus shield. If shields gets stronger, spear gets stronger. Humanity is not above Mother Nature. You will see what happens when cases go up again.
 
Sensible decision as data from both Chile and Turkey shows the Chinese vaccine is not as good as those from the West.
 
