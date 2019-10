BIDEC 2019: Bahrain Defence Force unveils local-made Faisal 4x4 APC Armored Personnel Carrier

Faisal 4x4 APC at BIDEC 2019, Bahrain International Defense Exhibition in Manama, October 28, 2019.

28 OCTOBER 2019Bahrain Defence Force presents its new local-made 4x4 wheeled APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) christened Faisal at BIDEC 2019, the Bahrain International Defense Exhibition. Two years ago during the first edition, Bahrain had presented a Special Forces vehicle fully designed and manufactured in the country.This year, at the edition 2019 of BIDEC, one of the highlights of the show, is the Faisal a new 4x4 wheeled APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) vehicle fully developed, designed and manufactured by engineers of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) according to a request and needs of BDF.The design of the vehicle is conventional for a wheeled APC with the engine at the front, crew in the middle and troop's compartment at the rear. One of the most important features of the vehicle is the internal layout with a large troops compartment able to accommodate 6 infantrymen. The vehicle is equipped with anti-mine blast seats for each soldier, with two seats along the side of the hull, and two seats back of the driver and commander position facing forward. The center of the troop's compartment offers the capacity to carry additional military equipment or a stretcher.The front of the vehicle has one door on each side of the hull. Troops can enter and leave the vehicle via two manual rear doors. Each side of the troop’s compartment has three small bulletproof windows and firing ports. The roof of the vehicle is equipped with an open-top turret that can be armed with one machine gun or cannon up to 20 mm caliber.The Faisal APC is based on a monocoque design offering a high level of protection against ballistic and mine threats. According to the designer of the vehicle, the hull provides ballistic protection Level B6 against the firing of small arms 7.62mm caliber and it can withstand an explosion of 6 kg of TNT under the wheels and the floor.The Faisal is motorized with a Cummins Diesel engine developing 300 hp coupled to an Allison 6-speed automatic transmission. It can run at a maximum road speed of 90 km/h with a maximum cruising range of 900 km. The vehicle has a gross weight of 9,000 kg with a maximum payload of 2,000 kg.