Bahrain buys Israeli radars and anti-drone systems

Feb 13, 2012
2022-02-09

On February 9, the Hebrew "Israel Defense" website reported that Bahrain had purchased anti-aircraft radar systems.

The site reported that BATS had revealed a deal to sell radars and anti-aircraft systems with Bahrain.

The statement issued by the company stated that “the Bahraini Defense Forces have chosen BATS to provide it with integrated coastal monitoring systems, to defend the coasts of a military base in the country,” according to him, adding, “The solution includes multiple installations of radars and electro-optics integrated into the command and control center.”

The statement continued, "BATS's GR12 radar technology will be the core of the solution, as the system will provide medium and long range as well as near-shore identification and tracking, and deliver them to comprehensive tactical situational images that are presented to operators."

The statement said, "The contract was signed in the second half of 2021, and the delivery is expected to be in 2022, and BATS is proud to support the improvement of the Bahraini Defense Forces, and to maintain operational superiority, while this was the company's first contract in Bahrain, and we look forward to strong cooperation." And a long-term relationship with the Bahrain Defense Forces,” the statement said.

According to the site, the company concluded a deal in the UAE related to anti-drone devices, in addition to concluding a similar deal with the United Nations forces in Mali.


https://www.tellerreport.com/news/2...ars-and-anti-aircraft-systems.HJbzELiW1q.html

m52k85

May 24, 2013
I have a first person account how the narrator was flown in to one the military installations in Oman to troubleshoot `malfunctioning' and he says he just reached there and turned the power on.
 
Mar 1, 2019
Mar 1, 2019
Aug 22, 2021
Mar 1, 2019
Mar 13, 2008
Making peace has its merits, but buying weapons from them is stupid.

Its in Israel's interest to keep regional nations weak. Israel has employed many methods to achieve this. Mainly regional leaders and non state actors have repeatedly been infiltrated by fifth columnists.
 
Mar 1, 2019
