Bahrain approves Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3-11

www.reuters.com

Bahrain approves Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3-11

Bahrain has approved the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 3 and 11 years from October 27, the state media office said on Tuesday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bahrain has approved the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 3 and 11 years from October 27, the state media office said on Tuesday.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would soon be approved for children between 5 and 11, it also said.
 
