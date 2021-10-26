Tai Hai Chen
Bahrain approves Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3-11
DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bahrain has approved the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 3 and 11 years from October 27, the state media office said on Tuesday.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would soon be approved for children between 5 and 11, it also said.