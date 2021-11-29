Bahçeli a 'state-appointed official' leading Turkish gov't - opposition leader
Erdoğan has handed over the keys of Ankara to Bahçeli, the leader of Turkey’s far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP),T24 news site cited Babacan as saying.
Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), formed an alliance with the far-right MHP after a failed coup attempt in 2016. Their alliance was formalised when the two parties made up what they called a People’s Alliance for presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, 2018.
Erdoğan’s AKP needed the MHP to secure a parliamentary majority and receive 50 percent plus one votes, which is required for the election of the president. The alliance, which suffers from bouts of turbulence, won a combined 54 percent of the vote at the 2018 general election, with a 43 percent and 11 percent vote share, respectively.
“It is no longer citizens who determine Erdoğan’s political stance, but his junior partner, ‘’ Babacan said. “Bahçeli is like a state-appointed official leading the government. He is looking to receive authority not from the people, but Erdoğan, so he can rule the country.’’
“Everyone in the country is looking go the MHP leader to see what his next move will be, what he will demand or which crisis he will create,’’ according to the Babacan, a founding member of the AKP, who resigned from the ruling party in the summer of 2019.
The far-right leader Bahçeli wields power over Erdoğan on a number of issues, the most visible of which is the Kurdish question. He has called for the closure of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), accusing the group of terror links.
Most recently, Bahçeli has condemned opposition parties’ call for snap elections, a chorus which grew louder earlier this week when the Turkish lira hit historic lows against the dollar after Erdoğan doubled down on his unorthodox low-rates policy.
