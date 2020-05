Bahawalpur Regiment.

As part of Bahawalpur army, one field artillery regiment(then, 1st Bahawalpur Artillery Regiment, now 14 Abbasia Field Artillery Regiment was integrated in Pakistan Army as part of integration plan in 1952. In July 1948, 5th Bahawalpur Light Infantry was raised from Muslim officers and men of 2nd Patiala Infantry, who had opted for Pakistan. It was redesignated as 4 Bahawalpur in 1952 (Later 21 Baluch Regiment).In 1956, a major re-organization took place in Pakistan Army and the existing infantry regiments were amalgamated to form larger regimental groups. As a result, the Bahawalpur Regiment was merged with the Baluch Regiment. The new line up of Bahawalpur Infantry with its supporting artillery regiment was: