What's new

Bahamas: 21 Chinese arrested after [68 kilos] $1.3 mil worth of cocaine found on vessel

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
27,725
25
18,992
Country
United States
Location
United States
thenassauguardian.com

21 Chinese arrested after $1.3 mil worth of cocaine found on vessel - The Nassau Guardian

Twenty-one Chinese nationals were arrested yesterday after law enforcement officers discovered 68 kilos of cocaine, worth an estimated $1.3 million, on a cargo vessel that was moored at the Nassau Container Port. When officers arrived at the port around 8 a.m., they deployed police dogs that...
thenassauguardian.com thenassauguardian.com

cocaine-780x470.jpg
Police officers discovered 68 kilos of cocaine, worth an estimated $1.3 million, on a cargo vessel at Nassau Container Port yesterday. JASPER WARD

Twenty-one Chinese nationals were arrested yesterday after law enforcement officers discovered 68 kilos of cocaine, worth an estimated $1.3 million, on a cargo vessel that was moored at the Nassau Container Port.

When officers arrived at the port around 8 a.m., they deployed police dogs that alerted their handlers to several areas on the vessel, police reported.

The group arrested included 20 Chinese men and one Chinese woman, who were on the vessel.

The vessel left South America before arriving in The Bahamas, according to police, but it was not clear where it was headed.

The discovery was the result of collaboration involving the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the United States Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bahamas Department of Customs.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Man arrested, HK$1.6 million worth of drugs, including crack cocaine, seized in raid on industrial unit in Hong Kong
Replies
1
Views
348
casual
casual
Hamartia Antidote
Philippine Agents Arrest Suspected Chinese [crystal meth] Drug Kingpin
Replies
3
Views
321
tower9
T
Hamartia Antidote
Thailand’s Chinese submarine order hits snag after Germany’s export embargo on MTU engines
Replies
4
Views
548
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
denel
Chinese overfishing threatens development of West African fishing sector
Replies
1
Views
295
denel
denel
aziqbal
Beijing harasses Petronas gas project in South China Sea
Replies
0
Views
284
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom