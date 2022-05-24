Bahamas: 21 Chinese arrested after [68 kilos] $1.3 mil worth of cocaine found on vessel

21 Chinese arrested after $1.3 mil worth of cocaine found on vessel - The Nassau Guardian Twenty-one Chinese nationals were arrested yesterday after law enforcement officers discovered 68 kilos of cocaine, worth an estimated $1.3 million, on a cargo vessel that was moored at the Nassau Container Port. When officers arrived at the port around 8 a.m., they deployed police dogs that...

Police officers discovered 68 kilos of cocaine, worth an estimated $1.3 million, on a cargo vessel at Nassau Container Port yesterday. JASPER WARD

Twenty-one Chinese nationals were arrested yesterday after law enforcement officers discovered 68 kilos of cocaine, worth an estimated $1.3 million, on a cargo vessel that was moored at the Nassau Container Port.When officers arrived at the port around 8 a.m., they deployed police dogs that alerted their handlers to several areas on the vessel, police reported.The group arrested included 20 Chinese men and one Chinese woman, who were on the vessel.The vessel left South America before arriving in The Bahamas, according to police, but it was not clear where it was headed.The discovery was the result of collaboration involving the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the United States Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bahamas Department of Customs.