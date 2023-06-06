What's new

باجوہ کی ویڈیو سب ٹائیٹل کے ساتھ آگئی

Not a fan of Bajwa but not happy with an Afghan acting like a typical Afghan blaming others for all the wrong that has happened in their country. Not going to support that
 
In Switzerland...

Fx14on2aQAAnil8
 
افغانی بولا، اسکی بیٹی نیکر پہنتی ہے۔
میرے خیال میں باجوہ کی کوئی بیٹی ہے ہی نہیں
 
So many Pakistanis abroad, all typically beghairat, not one has confronted this Mir Bajwa...

Whatever the intentions of this Afghan, at least he took on his perceived enemy. Pakistanis can't even do the least...
 
I always tell my friends and family to make the best decisions in the interest of the majority, and you'll be remembered positively when you go out.

Now even a common street dog will curse.
 
fitpOsitive said:
Pak army destroyed Afghanistan. And when Afghans give reaction then they are called namak haram this and that. The people who destroyed both Afghanistan and Pakistan will inshaAllah pay the price.
Click to expand...
fna said:
how many years till we start saying that Afghanis were right like bengalis. :(
Click to expand...
Y'all are getting too carried away. There were much bigger players than us involved in Afghanistan except during the 90s. We were on the defensive. And Bengalis were our own citizens. They didn't wish for the annihiliation of Pakistan like afghans do.
 

