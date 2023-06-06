باجوہ کی ویڈیو سب ٹائیٹل کے ساتھ آگئی

Last edited:
Afghans' gonna afghan. But at least this was directed at the swine instead of a racist outburst against a common PakistaniNot a fan of Bajwa but not happy with an Afghan acting like a typical Afghan blaming others for all the wrong that has happened in their country. Not going to support that
Of course, yaar. But I am not saying that. I am merely willing to overlook D) an aggression displayed by an afghani against a Pakistani (if you could call him that) when I would normally be offended.Nahi bhai
In Switzerland...
Pak army destroyed Afghanistan. And when Afghans give reaction then they are called namak haram this and that. The people who destroyed both Afghanistan and Pakistan will inshaAllah pay the price.
how many years till we start saying that Afghanis were right like bengalis.
Y'all are getting too carried away. There were much bigger players than us involved in Afghanistan except during the 90s. We were on the defensive. And Bengalis were our own citizens. They didn't wish for the annihiliation of Pakistan like afghans do.how many years till we start saying that Afghanis were right like bengalis.
Because we didn't do anything with Bengalis as we did with Afghanis.Y'all are getting too carried away. There were much bigger players than us involved in Afghanistan except during the 90s. We were on the defensive. And Bengalis were our own citizens. They didn't wish for the annihiliation of Pakistan like afghans do.