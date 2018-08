Shapur Zol Aktaf said: ↑ Mullahs have been part of Iraq since the beginning. It has nothing to do with Iran. Iraqis are just following their religion which indeed has also political consequences. Even if Iran would stop existing tomorrow, Iraq and Iraqis and their situation would stay about the same (if not becoming worse).

Is shiism Iranian? No, it's arabic. Are shia Imams Iranians? No, they were arabs. Are the leaders claiming descent from Iranians or arabs? Arabs. So Iran or Iranians cannot be blamed at all.



Iraq owes Iran a lot: war reparations, partial role of Iran in saving Iraq from ISIS (literally end of Iraq) and partial role of Iran in stopping Barzanistan.



The propaganda/fairytale of Iran saving 40 million big Iran from 20.000 ISIS members or reconquering Kirkuk from a few Barzanistani militias is a joke not worth commenting on.



It's great disrespect (that would get you in trouble in Iraq) to claim that a few Iranian advisers "defeated ISIS" when 99% of the fighting was done by the Iraqi people and locals sacrificing themselves.



But we are used to this "logic" and behavior. After all Iranians tend to claim everything and whenever Houthis or Hezbollah and other terrorist proxies do something (Arabs doing the ground fighting) some Iranian in the UK or US or Mashhad who has never seen war in his life, will claim the "glory" in front of his old computer using a proxy to access some Western/English forum.