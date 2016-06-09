Baghdad at night with Iraqi girl

Interesting to see how Baghdad is nowadays. Some of the restaurants look pretty trendy. Looks like there is some semblance of normalcy now.
I am surprised by how he was able to walk around openly with this Iraqi girl. Of course, it seemed like the guys around were watching and judging but no one said anything. At the end, her brother showed up to make sure there was nothing amiss. The guy looked pretty harmless so maybe that also helped.
