2 air force pilots killed in Jessore training aircraft crash: ISPR



It is a K-8W training aircraft as can be seen in the news below:11:00 PM, July 01, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 01:27 AM, July 02, 2018Star Online ReportTwo pilots were killed in the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) training aircraft in Sadar upazila of Jessore tonight.Squadron Leader Md Serajul Islam and Squadron Leader Enayet Kabir Polash were killed when theircrashed at Book Bhora Baor (water body) near Jessore Airport, reads an SMS sent to The Daily Star by Inter Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).The aircraft took off from BAF Base BS Matiur Rahman was on a night training mission, ISPR said.Efforts to recover the bodies are underway and a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the crash, it said.