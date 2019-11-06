What's new

BAF to hold international air show next year

BAF to hold international air show next year
Muktadir Rashid | Published: 23:52, Sep 29,2020


The Bangladesh Air Force will hold an international aerospace technology and equipment exhibition in Cox’s Bazar next year as part of the force’s golden jubilee celebrations.

Bangladesh Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat on Monday said that they would organise the aerospace show just like Paris Air Show and Changi International Airshow in Singapore.

Masihuzzaman Serniabat also said that BAF had been trying to acquire the technological advancement so that no ‘aggressive force’ could dictate Bangladesh.

The BAF chief said these while addressing a programme at BAF Shaheen Hall in Dhaka where the countdown to the the force’s 50th founding anniversary celebrations began.

He also said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University had already set up and it would be shifted to Lalmonirhat soon.

The air force and aerospace technology-based industrial units will work in the university to develop the country’s technology.
Liberation War affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque was the chief guest at the programme where two commemorative stamps on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the air force were released.

BAF started its journey at Dimapur in India on September 28, 1971 as ‘Kilo Flight’ with one Otter aircraft, one Dakota aircraft and one Allouette helicopter with a total of 57 members, including Bengali pilots, technicians of the then Pakistan Air Force and the aviators of Pakistan International Airlines.

Kilo Flight played a vital role in accelerating victory over the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971 by conducting 50 air operations during liberation war.
 
Homo Sapiens said:
He also said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University had already set up and it would be shifted to Lalmonirhat soon.
Click to expand...
Can anybody elaborate on why aviation and aerospace university is being set-up in Lalmonirhat and no other place? This place is far north and near to the Indian chicken neck corridor. That place is proximate to the Indian air bases in Chicken neck corridor. Aircraft manufacturing plant also will be set-up there. Govt. have a big plan to turn Lalmonirhat into our main hub of aviation and aerospace industry. What is the rational to set-up our vital defence infrastructure in that particular place?
View attachment 674872
 
