BAF to hold international air show next year

He also said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University had already set up and it would be shifted to Lalmonirhat soon.

Can anybody elaborate on why aviation and aerospace university is being set-up in Lalmonirhat and no other place? This place is far north and near to the Indian chicken neck corridor. That place is proximate to the Indian air bases in Chicken neck corridor. Aircraft manufacturing plant also will be set-up there. Govt. have a big plan to turn Lalmonirhat into our main hub of aviation and aerospace industry. What is the rational to set-up our vital defence infrastructure in that particular place?