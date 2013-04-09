BAF to get high-performance fighter planes: PM Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the process is going on to purchase ultra-modern and high-performance fighter planes for the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) as part of the government’s move to make the force more developed and a modern to implement the “Forces Goal-2030”. “The…

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the process is going on to purchase ultra-modern and high-performance fighter planes for the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) as part of the government’s move to make the force more developed and a modern to implement the “Forces Goal-2030”.“The process is underway to purchase more modern and high-performance fighter planes and other equipment for the air force aimed at making it further developed and modern to implement the “Forces Goal-2030”,” she said while addressing virtually as the chief guest the “President Parade (Winter)-2020” from her official Ganabhaban residence here.The premier further said that her government has signed an agreement to purchase five ultra-modern C-130J transport aircrafts and three of which have already reached the country while PT-6 Simulator is set to be inducted soon in the BAF.To ensure proper and developed training for the air cadets, seven K-8W jet trainer aircraft have already been added to the fleet of the air force, she continued, saying, “The government is firmly committed to continue the pace of advancement of the air force.”After assuming office after 21 years, the PM said, they have taken measures for overall development of the air force following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.“We have purchased the most modern supersonic fighter planes MIG-29 for the air force alongside high-power planes, helicopters, radars, missiles that can be launched from land to air and modern war weapons and main equipment to make the force more modern and technology based,” she continued.The PM said that they have recently opened Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University, adding, “We will once attain ability in building fighter planes, transport aircrafts, and helicopters with the knowledge to be obtained from the university.”She continued: “We even can reach the aerospace one day by exercising science. We will make efforts to this end.”Noting that the air force will go one step ahead to establish knowledge based society in accordance with the “Vision-2041” through the university, she said that her government will always stand besides the Bangladesh Air Force to this endeavour.She recalled the contribution of Bangabandhu in building the armed forces with limited resources during his three and a half years of tenure alongside building a war-ravaged country.The PM said that Bangabandhu had purchased the most modern fighter jets Mig-21, modern transport aircraft, air defence system and helicopters for the air force.Bangladesh Air Force arranged a spectacular parade and fly past marking the occasion which the PM virtually witnessed from her Ganabhaban residence.Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat later gave a vote of thanks to the Prime Minister for joining the programme.He, on behalf of the Prime Minister, earlier distributed ‘Sword of Honour’ ‘Chief of Air Staff Trophy’ ‘Commandants Trophy’ and other prizes among the best cadets.