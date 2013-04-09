BAF to get high-performance fighter planes: PM

What's new

The Ronin

The Ronin

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the process is going on to purchase ultra-modern and high-performance fighter planes for the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) as part of the government’s move to make the force more developed and a modern to implement the “Forces Goal-2030”.

“The process is underway to purchase more modern and high-performance fighter planes and other equipment for the air force aimed at making it further developed and modern to implement the “Forces Goal-2030”,” she said while addressing virtually as the chief guest the “President Parade (Winter)-2020” from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

Besides, the BAF is going to get soon the air defence system integration, unmanned aerial vehicle system, mobile gap filler radar and ultra-modern air defence radar, she said.

The premier further said that her government has signed an agreement to purchase five ultra-modern C-130J transport aircrafts and three of which have already reached the country while PT-6 Simulator is set to be inducted soon in the BAF.

To ensure proper and developed training for the air cadets, seven K-8W jet trainer aircraft have already been added to the fleet of the air force, she continued, saying, “The government is firmly committed to continue the pace of advancement of the air force.”

After assuming office after 21 years, the PM said, they have taken measures for overall development of the air force following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“We have purchased the most modern supersonic fighter planes MIG-29 for the air force alongside high-power planes, helicopters, radars, missiles that can be launched from land to air and modern war weapons and main equipment to make the force more modern and technology based,” she continued.

The PM said that they have recently opened Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University, adding, “We will once attain ability in building fighter planes, transport aircrafts, and helicopters with the knowledge to be obtained from the university.”

She continued: “We even can reach the aerospace one day by exercising science. We will make efforts to this end.”

Noting that the air force will go one step ahead to establish knowledge based society in accordance with the “Vision-2041” through the university, she said that her government will always stand besides the Bangladesh Air Force to this endeavour.

She recalled the contribution of Bangabandhu in building the armed forces with limited resources during his three and a half years of tenure alongside building a war-ravaged country.

The PM said that Bangabandhu had purchased the most modern fighter jets Mig-21, modern transport aircraft, air defence system and helicopters for the air force.

Bangladesh Air Force arranged a spectacular parade and fly past marking the occasion which the PM virtually witnessed from her Ganabhaban residence.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat later gave a vote of thanks to the Prime Minister for joining the programme.

He, on behalf of the Prime Minister, earlier distributed ‘Sword of Honour’ ‘Chief of Air Staff Trophy’ ‘Commandants Trophy’ and other prizes among the best cadets.

@Michael Corleone I am getting bad vibes of the government procuring just one squadron twin engine prestige jets and calling it a decade, like you had suggested earlier.
I hope we are wrong and few squadrons of single engine fighters (hopefully Gripens) follow by 2030.
 
Yawn...

Just another statement from government/Hasina and nothing concrete to back this up.

We know that there are no serious negotiations with a Western country like UK or USA as this would have already been reported by the manufacturer.

Pandemic is a pathetic excuse as other countries are happily buying fighter aircraft this year.

Non-story I am afraid.
 
Bangabandhu bought modern fighter jets? There wasn't money for food then. These Mig 21s were hand-me-downs from the Indian Air Force and the Soviet Union.
The BAF couldn't even maintain them.
When the maintenance personnel and airmen of the BAF mutinied
they were arrested and hanged...
all 561 of them.

www.upi.com

Bangladesh says 561 military men hanged after 1977 coup attempt

The first official accounts of a failed 1977 coup attempt against President Ziaur Rahman say authorities over a six-month period hanged 561 air force...
www.upi.com www.upi.com

Bangladesh took a far more realistic approach later acquiring F-6s ( ironically from Pakistan :-)), and Mig 17s. These were maintained well though some were lost in a cyclone, because despite a warning they had not been tied down or wheels chocked on the runway.

www.deseret.com

BANGLADESH TO PROBE 50% LOSS OF MILITARY AIRCRAFT IN TYPHOON

The government has ordered an inquiry into the loss of half of its military aircraft in last week's typhoon, which left at least 131,000 people dead, swept away homes and battered the country's coastal areas, local newspapers reported Tuesday. The typhoon crippled the Bangladesh Air...
www.deseret.com www.deseret.com
 
I wonder if any of you actually bothered listening to what she said. It was very straight forward statement.

Purchases has been made to strengthen BAF logistics. Air defense protocols have been set and assets bought accordingly. Training prioritised and k8s and simulators have been bought.

Need for fighter recognised and working on procuring but pandemic will impact it.

There is an intention to manufacture radars, missiles, helios and aircraft in country.

I see it as a fairly good statement. I am happy with the intent. Up until now there has not clear intent. Forces goal 2030 remains on target.
 
Don't worry. Bangladesh is not going to fight India.
Your NCC Air Force is enough to counter even the remotest threat from any so called "air force" in the neighborhood (except for two ! ).
 
You have a bad habit of talking out of your rear end in every thread. If you are not informed about a certain topic, stop posting and start reading.
The MiG-21MFs were cutting edge back in 1972 which the Soviet Union handed to BAF brand new and FREE OF COST out of courtesy owing to strong relationship with Bangabandhu.

Even the IAF did not possess such modern jets back then.
 
Mig 21MFs were cutting edge?

They fell to Israeli Mirage IIIs.

nationalinterest.org

How Israel Shot Down 5 Russian MiGs in 3 Minutes

And Moscow was not happy.
nationalinterest.org nationalinterest.org

Am not counting the dogfights later
when they were felled by F-16s
By the way. These Mig 21s were flown by Soviet pilots.
 
The BAF is being significantly improved with India's blessings.
India hopes to build Bangladesh Air Force into its pet airborne "Gurkhas" , to be used in a future two front war with China and Pakistan.

www.business-standard.com

Indian envoy in Bangladesh meets BAF chief, discusses defence cooperation

Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly Das on Tuesday met with Bangladesh Air Force chief Masihuzzaman Serniabat and discussed defence cooperation between the two countries
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com

It is good Pakistan is watching these developments.
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
8,836
-5
8,267
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ukraine
Soviet Union. You think india that looted all machineries and war booties would do hand me downs? 😂
mig 21 served till 1990. Not bad for first gen soviet export product that was support to last even less
And mirages fell to hunter hawkers so 🤷🏻‍♂️
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
8,836
-5
8,267
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ukraine
At this point I would be happy if they can even buy 16, I hope they don’t buy show pieces they can’t afford to lose... as long as the goal is to build homegrown fighter aircraft, its step in the right direction... Bangladesh alone cannot achieve this that’s where Indonesia, turkey, China, Britain comes in.
 
