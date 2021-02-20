BAF F-7s Taxing & Landing in 4K...

New Recruit
Probably mainly for show.What role are they using their F-7 for?
With Burma having Mig-29 & JF-17, Bengali F-7 has no AA role anymore.
I"m just sayin' its the best MiG-21 variant out there even compared to the bison. Having said that, I firmly believe that it is a deadly short range, close in, visual dogfighter. in today's age of BVR, it wouldn't stand much of a chance HOWEVER (and this is where thinking outta the box plays in) under the COVER of BVR capable fighters, it can wreak havoc on the enemy. Let's take PAF or BAF for example...imagine F-7s flying under the BVR cover of PAF's JF-17s or F-16s of the PAF or under the BVR cover of BAF's MiG-29s...the BVR missiles are fired at the enemy that would have to turn or take a nose dive to take evasive actions and while it is trying to save itself from the BVR missiles, the F-7s go it for the kill...if the BVRs kill the enemy then well and good but even if it gets away, it gets no breather cuz the F-7s will either be gunning them down or firing short range AAMs at it.
Isn't bangladesh replacing its fleet of f-7? @UKBengali @Bilal9
Excellent analysis and agree 100%. The F-7BGI's we have are very capable lightweight maneuverable platforms for the WVR scenario under the cover of BVR capable fighters, owing to the latest batch having full glass cockpits of Chinese origin, and their double delta wing planforms.
Agreed. Hasina either needs to behave herself or she needs to go! Bangladesh cannot afford to let its guard down no matter how prosperous the economy gets. Being rich but without a strong, effective defence means that any neighbor can literally just steal your wealth at will...

However I'm willing to say that as long as Hindutvas have a say so with Hasina (IMHO they surely do), we won't be getting full BVR capable fighters (and guided munitions) for a while to trump anything remotely capable to tackle or even resist IAF in an adversarial capacity. Hindutvas will and have made sure of it, thanks to Hasina.
However I'm willing to say that as long as Hindutvas have a say so with Hasina (IMHO they surely do), we won't be getting full BVR capable fighters (and guided munitions) for a while to trump anything remotely capable to tackle or even resist IAF in an adversarial capacity. Hindutvas will and have made sure of it, thanks to Hasina.
I don't honestly know if the upgraded MiG-29 9-13's (?) we have (not SMT's for sure) have that capability or have even partial BVR capability.
@Destranator, @Michael Corleone and @Ronin bhais may have latest info...
All earlier F-7 versions are retired (mothballed) AFAIK.
Isn't bangladesh replacing its fleet of f-7? @UKBengali @Bilal9
Ha ha ha Pictures are hard to get. There was a Facebook picture once available showing HOTAS and various flight computers and sensors, posted to one of the PDF threads here ("Poor man's F-16" ?) but that Facebook image got deleted very quickly. Take my word for it, the cockpit for BGI looks very different from the regular F-7
Bangladeshi F-7s have full glass cockpits??? PIC PIC PIC!!!
Lol it slays F-35s by making F-35 pilots laugh to deathF-22 Raptor slayer.