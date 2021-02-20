BAF F-7s Taxing & Landing in 4K...

I"m just sayin' its the best MiG-21 variant out there even compared to the bison. Having said that, I firmly believe that it is a deadly short range, close in, visual dogfighter. in today's age of BVR, it wouldn't stand much of a chance HOWEVER (and this is where thinking outta the box plays in) under the COVER of BVR capable fighters, it can wreak havoc on the enemy. Let's take PAF or BAF for example...imagine F-7s flying under the BVR cover of PAF's JF-17s or F-16s of the PAF or under the BVR cover of BAF's MiG-29s...the BVR missiles are fired at the enemy that would have to turn or take a nose dive to take evasive actions and while it is trying to save itself from the BVR missiles, the F-7s go it for the kill...if the BVRs kill the enemy then well and good but even if it gets away, it gets no breather cuz the F-7s will either be gunning them down or firing short range AAMs at it.