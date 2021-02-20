What's new

BAF F-7s Taxing & Landing in 4K...

GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
9,134
-2
11,644
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I don't care who says what, but F-7s are by far the best MiG-21 versions ever produced with the F-7 G versions being the top beasts of these beauties...enjoy! 😊
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 7, 2019
90
0
132
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
What role are they using their F-7 for?

With Burma having Mig-29 & JF-17, Bengali F-7 has no AA role anymore.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
9,134
-2
11,644
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
That Guy said:
Probably mainly for show.

Isn't bangladesh replacing its fleet of f-7? @UKBengali @Bilal9
Click to expand...
I"m just sayin' its the best MiG-21 variant out there even compared to the bison. Having said that, I firmly believe that it is a deadly short range, close in, visual dogfighter. in today's age of BVR, it wouldn't stand much of a chance HOWEVER (and this is where thinking outta the box plays in) under the COVER of BVR capable fighters, it can wreak havoc on the enemy. Let's take PAF or BAF for example...imagine F-7s flying under the BVR cover of PAF's JF-17s or F-16s of the PAF or under the BVR cover of BAF's MiG-29s...the BVR missiles are fired at the enemy that would have to turn or take a nose dive to take evasive actions and while it is trying to save itself from the BVR missiles, the F-7s go it for the kill...if the BVRs kill the enemy then well and good but even if it gets away, it gets no breather cuz the F-7s will either be gunning them down or firing short range AAMs at it.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
14,869
2
23,285
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
GumNaam said:
I"m just sayin' its the best MiG-21 variant out there even compared to the bison. Having said that, I firmly believe that it is a deadly short range, close in, visual dogfighter. in today's age of BVR, it wouldn't stand much of a chance HOWEVER (and this is where thinking outta the box plays in) under the COVER of BVR capable fighters, it can wreak havoc on the enemy. Let's take PAF or BAF for example...imagine F-7s flying under the BVR cover of PAF's JF-17s or F-16s of the PAF or under the BVR cover of BAF's MiG-29s...the BVR missiles are fired at the enemy that would have to turn or take a nose dive to take evasive actions and while it is trying to save itself from the BVR missiles, the F-7s go it for the kill...if the BVRs kill the enemy then well and good but even if it gets away, it gets no breather cuz the F-7s will either be gunning them down or firing short range AAMs at it.
Click to expand...
Excellent analysis and agree 100%. The F-7BGI's we have are very capable lightweight maneuverable platforms for the WVR scenario under the cover of BVR capable fighters, owing to the latest batch having full glass cockpits of Chinese origin, and their double delta wing planforms.

The rate of success in WVR dogfights is more certain under BVR cover, and some of the BVR automation in newer fighters gives false confidence and hope to current crop of pilots with 'push-button' training. In a close-in dogfight scenario, the determined and trained pilot with steel nerves and a 25/30mm dumb cannon wins every time. Running away trailing schaff and flares won't help.

By the way - I also heard last year that some SE Asian AF (Myanmarese?) have ordered the latest variant of the F-7, the Guizhou FTC-2000. Compared to the F-7BGI, the wings were made larger, more advanced, with seven hardpoints. It is capable of firing BVR guided munitions similar to those used by the JF-17, such as SD-10, and also the CM-102 anti-radiation missile, and various guided and non-guided bombs. It uses the Liyang WP-13 engine, a variant of the Tumansky R13 used in later Mig 21 versions.







However I'm willing to say that as long as Hindutvas have a say so with Hasina (IMHO they surely do), we won't be getting full BVR capable fighters (and guided munitions) for a while to trump anything India fields in the sky or be remotely capable to tackle/resist IAF in an adversarial capacity. Hindutvas will and have made sure of it, thanks to Hasina. I will be happy to eat my own words if I'm proven wrong.

I don't honestly know if the upgraded MiG-29 9-13's (?) we have (not SMT's for sure) have that capability or have even partial BVR capability.

@Destranator, @Michael Corleone and @Ronin bhais may have latest info...
 
Last edited:
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
9,134
-2
11,644
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bilal9 said:
Excellent analysis and agree 100%. The F-7BGI's we have are very capable lightweight maneuverable platforms for the WVR scenario under the cover of BVR capable fighters, owing to the latest batch having full glass cockpits of Chinese origin, and their double delta wing planforms.

However I'm willing to say that as long as Hindutvas have a say so with Hasina (IMHO they surely do), we won't be getting full BVR capable fighters (and guided munitions) for a while to trump anything remotely capable to tackle or even resist IAF in an adversarial capacity. Hindutvas will and have made sure of it, thanks to Hasina.

I don't honestly know if the upgraded MiG-29 9-13's (?) we have (not SMT's for sure) have that capability or have even partial BVR capability.

@Destranator, @Michael Corleone and @Ronin bhais may have latest info...
Click to expand...
Agreed. Hasina either needs to behave herself or she needs to go! Bangladesh cannot afford to let its guard down no matter how prosperous the economy gets. Being rich but without a strong, effective defence means that any neighbor can literally just steal your wealth at will...

Bangladeshi F-7s have full glass cockpits??? PIC PIC PIC!!!
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
14,869
2
23,285
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
GumNaam said:
Agreed. Hasina either needs to behave herself or she needs to go! Bangladesh cannot afford to let its guard down no matter how prosperous the economy gets. Being rich but without a strong, effective defence means that any neighbor can literally just steal your wealth at will...

Bangladeshi F-7s have full glass cockpits??? PIC PIC PIC!!!
Click to expand...
Ha ha ha :lol: Pictures are hard to get. There was a Facebook picture once available showing HOTAS and various flight computers and sensors, posted to one of the PDF threads here ("Poor man's F-16" ?) but that Facebook image got deleted very quickly. Take my word for it, the cockpit for BGI looks very different from the regular F-7

@The Ronin bhai do you know of or have any images of the Pilot's office in these aircraft?

By the way - some reports suggest (don't know how believable) that our F-7BGI's are going to be equipped with Roketsan kits for laser guided bombs. Take it with a grain of salt....

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom