BAF Chief wants high quality combat Aircraft

its quite clear from his speech that airforce wants either typhoon or rafale.....but corona'r "mula" amdr pm eti modhdhe jhulay disn....i think 16 typhoons would cost us 2-3 billions with arranmnts nd necessary infrastructure!!
I don't think BD would have any capable airarm and spec ops arm anytime soon.These are force multipliers and allow massive tactical and strategic maneuverability.So guys should we laugh at BAF or blame govt?
Well at least BAF Chief indirectly said that we are wasting time to by aircraft!
@ghost250 Bhai , ei coronar mula dangerous jinis. I didn't expect it from Hasina , even I thought that her speech was just symbolic.its quite clear from his speech that airforce wants either typhoon or rafale.....but corona'r "mula" amdr pm eti modhdhe jhulay disn....i think 16 typhoons would cost us 2-3 billions with arranmnts nd necessary infrastructure!!
Then current govt in Dhaka ( BAL) will be kicked out like former govt in Dhaka ( BNP) ; sooner or later .I don't think BD would have any capable airarm and spec ops arm anytime soon.These are force multipliers and allow massive tactical and strategic maneuverability.
Which according to Govt in Dhaka is not needed.
16 will cost 4-5b$its quite clear from his speech that airforce wants either typhoon or rafale.....but corona'r "mula" amdr pm eti modhdhe jhulay disn....i think 16 typhoons would cost us 2-3 billions with arranmnts nd necessary infrastructure!!