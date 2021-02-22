What's new

BAF Chief wants high quality combat Aircraft

Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
3,539
3
3,609
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
So guys should we laugh at BAF or blame govt?

Well at least BAF Chief indirectly said that we are wasting time to by aircraft!
 
Sine Nomine

Sine Nomine

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 19, 2014
9,920
23
12,534
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Atlas said:
So guys should we laugh at BAF or blame govt?

Well at least BAF Chief indirectly said that we are wasting time to by aircraft!
Click to expand...
I don't think BD would have any capable airarm and spec ops arm anytime soon.These are force multipliers and allow massive tactical and strategic maneuverability.
Which according to Govt in Dhaka is not needed.
 
Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
3,539
3
3,609
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
ghost250 said:
its quite clear from his speech that airforce wants either typhoon or rafale.....but corona'r "mula" amdr pm eti modhdhe jhulay disn....i think 16 typhoons would cost us 2-3 billions with arranmnts nd necessary infrastructure!!
Click to expand...
@ghost250 Bhai , ei coronar mula dangerous jinis. I didn't expect it from Hasina , even I thought that her speech was just symbolic.

But since BAF Chief is now concerned ,then I am sure that if we don't get aircraft faster , we will be screwed!

So ,what do you think why such Corona excuse was given by PM? Doesn't she want our armed forces to be stronger?

It's a problem if every political leaders are like that.

We all know that BNP was very harmful for military, but now I see that BAL is also giving lame excuse like Corona.

Whatever the case , we need a strong BAF , and we need it right now.

Do you have any idea what the hell happened? Ei coronar mula kotodin jhulbe Bolte paren bhai?

Please write your opinion.
Sine Nomine said:
I don't think BD would have any capable airarm and spec ops arm anytime soon.These are force multipliers and allow massive tactical and strategic maneuverability.
Which according to Govt in Dhaka is not needed.
Click to expand...
Then current govt in Dhaka ( BAL) will be kicked out like former govt in Dhaka ( BNP) ; sooner or later .

Who will play any dirty game with the sovereignty of Bangladesh , he/she , they must be perished , period.
 
Last edited:
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
8,878
-5
8,344
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ukraine
Like I said guys, let container ships sink and block Chittagong port for 6 months, oil refineries lit and Dhaka airport knocked out then they’ll come to their senses and buy anything. Just wait and pray Burmese monkeys pull a 10 on us
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
14,393
10
13,494
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ghost250 said:
its quite clear from his speech that airforce wants either typhoon or rafale.....but corona'r "mula" amdr pm eti modhdhe jhulay disn....i think 16 typhoons would cost us 2-3 billions with arranmnts nd necessary infrastructure!!
Click to expand...
16 will cost 4-5b$

BAF either should just keep yak130

Or

Buy 40-60 single engine aircraft with local MRO
The contenders are j10, jf17, gripen or f16 each comes with it own issues but gripen and f16 are better choices but both will require blessing from india
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom