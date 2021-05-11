BAF aircraft leaves Dhaka to bring Chinese vaccine The C-130J flight left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today around 8.12 am

A cargo aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) left Dhaka on Tuesday to bring home five lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine gifted by China. The C-130J flight left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today around 8.12 am, said an ISPR press release.Earlier on Monday, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming officially announced that 5 lakh doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine will reach Bangladesh on 12 May as a "special gift".He said, "It's the latest outcome of China-Bangladesh anti-pandemic cooperation which again shows that our two peoples are in the same boat and we will stand with each other till the end of this battle."Meanwhile, the government of Bangladesh has reportedly written a "letter of interest" to China proposing to buy four-five crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine by December.