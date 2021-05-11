What's new

BAF aircraft leaves Dhaka to bring Chinese vaccine

The Ronin

The Ronin

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2017
3,155
0
7,514
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
https://www.facebook.com/baf.mil.bd/posts/1251076955310175

A cargo aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) left Dhaka on Tuesday to bring home five lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine gifted by China. The C-130J flight left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today around 8.12 am, said an ISPR press release.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming officially announced that 5 lakh doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine will reach Bangladesh on 12 May as a "special gift".

He said, "It's the latest outcome of China-Bangladesh anti-pandemic cooperation which again shows that our two peoples are in the same boat and we will stand with each other till the end of this battle."

Meanwhile, the government of Bangladesh has reportedly written a "letter of interest" to China proposing to buy four-five crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine by December.

www.tbsnews.net

BAF aircraft leaves Dhaka to bring Chinese vaccine

The C-130J flight left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today around 8.12 am
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom