BAF AIR DEFENCE EXERCISE ‘ADEX-2020-2’ HELD

1601216350025.png


Dhaka, September 27:- Air Defence Exercise titled ÔADEX-2020-2’ of Bangladesh Air Force was held in Dhaka, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Moulvibazar, Tangail and Bogura on Sunday (27-09-2020).

The aim of this exercise is to assess and evaluate the efficiency and capability of BAF Air Defence and identify the weaknesses and draw lessons for further improvement in air defence system. As a part of the exercise, the pilots of BAF practiced different air combat manoeuvres and tactics including attack and interception by the fighter aircraft, surveillance from the air to the enemy attacking area, protecting Air Bases, transporting weapons and special operations.

All types of BAF fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, radar squadrons and air defence missile units participated in the exercise. Operational activities were conducted in the extended boundaries of the Air Defense Identification Zone for the first time through this exercise.

The exercise will help to identify the limitations and draw appropriate lessons for improvement in future. The participation of all manpower and material of BAF in this exercise will also be more effective in strenghening air defence capability of Bangladesh. Mentionable that, Bangladesh Navy (BN) also participated in the exercise in limited scale to make the exercise more effective and realistic.

BAF AIR DEFENCE EXERCISE 'ADEX-2020-2' HELD

Dhaka, September 27:- Air Defence Exercise titled ÔADEX-2020-2' of Bangladesh Air Force was held in Dhaka, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Moulvibazar, Tangail and Bogura on Sunday (27-09-2020).
1601216281296.png


