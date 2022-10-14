What's new

BAE Systems offers US Army new version of Archer howitzers

Global defense company BAE Systems has offered a new version of the Archer 155mm mobile howitzer to plug a gap in the U.S. Army’s artillery capabilities.

The weapon’s manufacturer has unveiled the Archer howitzer in a new configuration based on the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTT) chassis. The new version developing in response to the U.S. Army’s request for proposals for a 155 mm wheeled gun system.

According to Defense News, the Army is looking for a production-ready system that offers an improvement in range, rate-of-fire and mobility over the artillery systems used within Stryker Brigade Combat Teams now.


Archer is typically operated by a crew of three to four soldiers but can be operated by only one, according to BAE. Archer can also fire within 30 seconds after receiving an order to shoot and can scoot within 30 seconds as well.
 

