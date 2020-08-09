/ Register

  Sunday, August 9, 2020

BAE System is hiring Engineers for the TF-X program

Discussion in 'Europe & Russia' started by Test7, Aug 9, 2020 at 5:27 AM.

  Aug 9, 2020 at 5:27 AM #1
    Test7

    Test7 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,628
    Joined:
    Mar 2, 2018
    Ratings:
    +4 / 5,388 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    United States
    Turkey and the UK together are looking for special engineers with knowledge for the TF-X Project. As we know that BAE Systems and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) have signed a Heads of Agreement to collaborate on the first development phase of an indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet for the Turkish Air Force.
    Signing this agreement in Ankara ahead of a planned contract with a value in excess of £100 Million, BAE Systems Chief Executive, Ian King, said: ‘‘BAE Systems is a leader in designing, manufacturing and supporting fighter aircraft and is in an excellent position to contribute technical and engineering expertise and experience of managing complex projects to this key Turkish programme. The announcement signals an exciting next step in relations between both Turkey and the UK with the co-operation between BAE Systems and TAI paving the way for a deeper defence partnership. The agreement confirms ongoing collaborative work on the design and development of the aircraft."

    At its peak hundreds of Turkish and UK engineers will collaborate on the TF-X programme helping to support collaboration on the skills, technology and technical expertise required to deliver the programme.
    https://baesystems.taleo.net/careersection/2/jobsearch.ftl?f=null&LOCATION=254205020436
     
  Aug 9, 2020 at 5:37 AM #2
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,305
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,767 / -9
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    BAe played a role helping SAAB design Gripen. This is how BAe was able to prevent SAAB selling Gripen to Argentina which lays claim to Falklands.
     
  Aug 9, 2020 at 6:19 AM #3
    damm1t

    damm1t SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,825
    Joined:
    Sep 22, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,538 / -3
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    It seems due to %30 of aircraft parts manufactured in the UK they were able to veto the sale. The world has now more alternative for airspace industry collobration, I am sure these are all negotiated before the agreement since Erdogan is not such a person to allow UK to tell us whom we gonna sell TFXs. Engine will be the main concern till we develop our own.
     
