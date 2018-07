It is possible that the former President will be bullied by the BCL hooligans just for talking positively about Pakistan. For a fair and acceptable election, BD needs:



1) An independent Election Commission

2) The resigning of the entire present cabinet

3) Hand over the executive power to an interim government to be formed with consultation among the major and renowned political parties with or without MPs in the Parliament

4) Deploy the army to assure peace in the election

6) Declaring each center's vote counting, not in the DC offices, but on the spot in the presence of the representatives of the candidates and the newspaper people.

Click to expand...