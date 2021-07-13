Badakhshan connecting Kashmir is under Taliban - Implications for India - July 2021

Map showing area under Taliban's control boarding Indian occupied Kashmir

Wuhan corridor, part of Badakhshan province that connects Kashmir

An old map showing territory under Indian backed Nothern Alliance in the 1990s has now been captured by Taliban.

An analysis by Imran Khan Riaz on the recent developments

Badakhshan, the Afghanistan province that was historically under Indian backed "Nother Alliance" has now been captured by Taliban. The updated map shows Taliban are in uncontested control of the territory with only Faisabad district where fighting is still going on. With this gain, Taliban now share a border with Indian Occupied Kashmir.This is like a second strategic loss for India. First, they didn't want the Taliban to take over in Afghanistan and second they waned to avoid sharing a border with them, which in 1990s they successfully avoided - but not this time. Under Modi - India now lays naked to intrusions from Afghan Taliban in the Muslim majority and an internationally disputed territory of Kashmir.I wanted to share this news with my Indian friends so they can start $ing bricks. There is no America coming (back) to save them, nor Russia is on terms with India. Now in addition to China and Pakistan, India's new enemy is at its door.