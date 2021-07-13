What's new

Badakhshan connecting Kashmir is under Taliban - Implications for India - July 2021

Badakhshan, the Afghanistan province that was historically under Indian backed "Nother Alliance" has now been captured by Taliban. The updated map shows Taliban are in uncontested control of the territory with only Faisabad district where fighting is still going on. With this gain, Taliban now share a border with Indian Occupied Kashmir.

This is like a second strategic loss for India. First, they didn't want the Taliban to take over in Afghanistan and second they waned to avoid sharing a border with them, which in 1990s they successfully avoided - but not this time. Under Modi - India now lays naked to intrusions from Afghan Taliban in the Muslim majority and an internationally disputed territory of Kashmir.

I wanted to share this news with my Indian friends so they can start $ing bricks. There is no America coming (back) to save them, nor Russia is on terms with India. Now in addition to China and Pakistan, India's new enemy is at its door.

1626161606567.png


1626160985870.png


1626159681419.png

An analysis by Imran Khan Riaz on the recent developments
 
Salaam


That is indeed an interesting development. This has many a dimensions forboth Pakistan and the future of Kashmir issue.

Let's see how the issue progresses future.
 
How is GB a part of IOK? Please correct your narrative.

But I will be happy to correct any specific error.

Pakistan's state policy is that the entire Kashmir (Including GB) is part of Kashmir and will be settled as the future of Kashmir is decided. Since Taliban now connect Kashmir, they also connect Kashmir a part of which is under Indian occupation.
 
