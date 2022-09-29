What's new

Bad news..najam sethi has become a youthia..

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

This is a sad day. Najam sethi has betrayed our leader and has become youthia..

We need to discuss how did this happen...
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE do you think they blocked his check like yours or something else happened

We have loyalist like me and @muhammadhafeezmalik ...

We will be standing with beloved maryum Nawaz and uncle ishaq dar and uncle shahbaz sharif inshallah

Here is video where he becomes a youthia
fb.watch

ن لیگ کو صحت کارڈ سے تکلیف کیوں ؟ | ن لیگ کو صحت کارڈ سے تکلیف کیوں ؟ تعلیمی اداروں میں سیاسی سرگرمیاں کیوں ضروری؟ | By City21 | Facebook

78K views, 2.6K likes, 12 loves, 181 comments, 1K shares, Facebook Watch Videos from City21: ن لیگ کو صحت کارڈ سے تکلیف کیوں ؟ تعلیمی اداروں میں سیاسی سرگرمیاں کیوں ضروری؟
fb.watch fb.watch
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

Ya tu jadu ho gaya ..... sethi sahib ki ankhan khol gai
 
