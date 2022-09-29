Bad news..najam sethi has become a youthia..

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 19,346
- 11
- Country
-
- Location
-
This is a sad day. Najam sethi has betrayed our leader and has become youthia..
We need to discuss how did this happen...
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE do you think they blocked his check like yours or something else happened
We have loyalist like me and @muhammadhafeezmalik ...
We will be standing with beloved maryum Nawaz and uncle ishaq dar and uncle shahbaz sharif inshallah
Here is video where he becomes a youthia
We need to discuss how did this happen...
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE do you think they blocked his check like yours or something else happened
We have loyalist like me and @muhammadhafeezmalik ...
We will be standing with beloved maryum Nawaz and uncle ishaq dar and uncle shahbaz sharif inshallah
Here is video where he becomes a youthia
ن لیگ کو صحت کارڈ سے تکلیف کیوں ؟ | ن لیگ کو صحت کارڈ سے تکلیف کیوں ؟ تعلیمی اداروں میں سیاسی سرگرمیاں کیوں ضروری؟ | By City21 | Facebook
78K views, 2.6K likes, 12 loves, 181 comments, 1K shares, Facebook Watch Videos from City21: ن لیگ کو صحت کارڈ سے تکلیف کیوں ؟ تعلیمی اداروں میں سیاسی سرگرمیاں کیوں ضروری؟
fb.watch