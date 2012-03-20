Bad news for those still looking for gold in cow milk

A blog on the RKA website claimed that experiments had “successfully identified more than 752 compounds found in cow urine having immense medicinal value.” This was based on a study from Junagadh University, reported the Telegraph. The RKA also claimed that a host of illnesses could be cured by the milk from Indian cows, including “obesity, joint pain, asthma, mental illness”. It added that, conversely, the milk from foreign cows could trigger these illnesses. The syllabus took particular aim at the Jersey cow which it described as “lazy” and prone to disease. Indian cows, it said, followed hygienic practices being “hardy and clever enough not to sit at dirty places.”