Bad days ahead for PTI

PTI have done nothing what they promised. Indirect taxes made 88% in N league government, this gov have only increased them. Instead of decreasing army budget proportionally, they reduce development budget.



Gas price increased by 146%. Oil is only going go up. Electricity prices increased. PTI promised to curb theft instead of increasing prices for honourable consumers.



And now our PM is with begging bowl going around the world. Another thing PTI promised they will not do. As per estimate by PTI UK origin expert, 5 million homes will need $180 billion lol Good luck even building 1% of promised cheap homes.



PTI allowed people with black money to buy homes and cars in Pakistan while they cry about corruption at the same time.

