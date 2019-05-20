Background of Limeng Yan, who claimed Wuhan lab virus conspiracy

Its just more bullshitting for the sake of anti-China rethoric. Everyone knows shes just another acting fraud and brings absolutely nothing to the table that hasnt been already used to slander China for months and just as long debunked.



She didnt even write any "scientific paper" or do "scientific research" about the virus, just uploaded some silly trash on a online portal that puts the conclusion first and piles up the same old long debunked pseudoscientific hot air that American propaganda drones, posing as "courious" conspiracy theorists, have been dumping for months to suggest there is some substance or even "science" behind the efforts to frame China.