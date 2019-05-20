Background of Limeng Yan, who claimed Wuhan lab virus conspiracy

Brief translation for below Twitter:
In 2014, Limeng Yan married Sri Lankan American Ranawaka A.P.M Perera in Hongkong , who is a virus and immunology expert specialized in Middle East respiratory syndrome, Swine flu and flu vaccine.
Before 2014, Yan was majored in ophthalmology. From 2014-2015, she published academic papers about cornea disease.
3 years after the marriage, she suddently published academic paper about influenza and became a virologist.
