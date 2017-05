Backed in a corner: By staying away from China’s Belt and Road Initiative, India has succeeded in isolating itself

The real reasons for India’s absence from BRI are quite different. It is galling to New Delhi that the entire world is lining up to do business with a rampant China and no one is paying India much attention.

In fact, BRI has little to do with India.

Where does this leave India? More than ever, New Delhi has been pushed into America’s orbit and is losing strategic leverage. Being taken for granted by Washington is never a good idea. This loss of flexibility is being compounded by the fact that Russia is drawing closer to China and Pakistan.