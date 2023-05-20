What's new

'Back to zero': Maryam terms PTI disintegration 'karma'

488452_3824524_updates.jpg

  • Maryam says there's a line of people exiting PTI.
  • She claims Imran "mastermind" of May 9 attacks.
  • PML-N leader says PTI is a "terrorist organisation".
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz termed the "disintegration" of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as karma for the previous ruling party's actions.

"The Tehreek-e-Insaf is going back to where it started from. There is a line of people exiting the party," she said while addressing PML-N's religious scholars' wing in Lahore Saturday.

Several party leaders have quit the PTI in recent days in protest over the riots that erupted after Chairman Imran Khan was arrested. The enraged protesters attacked military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commanders House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) entrance, during the days-long unrest.

In her address today, Maryam claimed Khan was the "mastermind" of the protests that erupted on May 9 and had trained the rioters at his Zaman Park residence for the last six months.

"They were exposed on May 9. Subsequently, he [Khan] was condemning it yesterday. The people who issue such frivolous condemnations should be thrashed," the PML-N senior vice president said.

She further claimed that the PTI was a "terrorist organisation" which had always tried to sabotage the country.

Maryam said that if proof of PTI's involvement in the May 9 protests was required, people only had to check Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi's pictures from that day and core member Dr Yasmin Rashid's alleged audio leak.

"Which political workers know how to make petrol bombs? The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) also announced that it participated in the protests and supported Imran Khan," she added.

High-profile leaders who have quit the PTI in recent days include Member of the National Assembly Mahmood Baqi Maulvi, Sindh Assembly members Karim Bux Gabol and Sanjay Gangwani, former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah, former federal minister Aamir Kiyani and former climate change adviser Malik Amin Aslam.

The announcements came amid a mass crackdown on the party following the violent protests. The government has said all those involved in the attacks on military installations would be prosecuted under the Pakistan Army Act.

Meanwhile, PTI chief Khan has distanced the party from the attacks and called for an independent investigation.
Dalit said:
Hold elections and we will find out. Filthy plastic bitch.
Click to expand...
Exactly if what that serial liar says is true hold elections with your version of a level playing field. But alas they still won't as they know they will be defeated to the history books at the elections
 
میں چوہدری کوئی نہیں، پی ٹی آئی، جس سے میرا پہلے ہی کوئی تعلق نہیں تھا، اس سے لاتعلقی کا اعلان کرتا ہوں۔ اور اپنی غیر موجود سیاسی دوکان ہمیشہ کے لئے بند کرتا ہوں۔
اس پریس کانفرنس سے پہلے مجھے اپنے محلے میں بھی کوئی نہیں پہچانتا تھا۔ اب مجھے پتہ لگا ہے کہ میں ایک اہم لیڈر ہوں، مجھے خود بھی اس بات کا پتہ نہیں تھا۔
فکر مت کریں، نہ تو اب سے پہلے کسی نے میری بات سنی اور نہ آج کے بعد ایسا ہوگا۔ بس یہی موقع ہے ۔ اس لئے اب میں ادھر بیٹھ کر کچھ بڑی بڑی بڑکین ماروں گا۔

میرے خیالی ووٹر خفا نہ ہوں ، یہ فیصلہ میں نے پاکستان کی بہتری کے لئے کیا ہے۔ کیونکہ لوگوں کی پی ٹی آئی کی حمایت کی وجہ سے مہنگائی ہوئی ۔ اب میرے جیسوں کے چلے جانے کی وجہ سے ہر چیز سستی ہو جائے گی۔
ایک مہینے پہلے تک میں مریم نواز کی فوج کو دی گئی گالیوں پہ تالیاں بجاتا تھا۔ مگر 9 مئی کے فوج پہ ، ایٹمی ڈنڈوں سے لیس، دہشتگردوں کے حملے کے بعد میں آج کے بعد فوج کے لئے منافقانہ نعرے ماروں گا۔
اس پریس کانفرنس کے بعد میں سیدھا پاکستان کے دارالحکومت لندن فون کر کہ اپنی حاضری لگوا کہ بقیہ رقم کی ادائیگی کا مطالبہ کروں گا۔
اس رقم کی ادائیگی اور پاکستان کے دارالحکومت لندن بات کرنا، میری من گھڑت سیاست کا سب سے بڑا معرکہ ہوگا۔
امید ہے میرے انتہائی غیر اہم ہونے کا پتہ لگنے کے بعد مجھ سے رقم کی واپسی کا مطالبہ نہیں ہوگا۔
 

