BACK TO THE FUTURE: GETTING SPECIAL FORCES READY FOR GREAT-POWER COMPETITION

As if Pak would remain silent as they would like Baluchistan to burn!!! She has endured 100K+ deaths to ensure that the Imperialists lose their footprints inside Baluchistan, where Pak Army's War college and Infantry training centers are located. And, she blasted her nukes there too.....



The Imperialists shouldn't bait against the Muslim folks capability to take pains!! A one third of the male population sacrificed themselves even when the Ottoman Empire was going down...