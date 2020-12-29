Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Back to Pakistan & Hindu-Muslim Debates on Modi media
Thread starter
Chakar The Great
Start date
20 minutes ago
Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
5,166
0
5,047
Country
Location
20 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Similar threads
Indian media jumps on another fake news story targeting Turkey
beijingwalker
Dec 29, 2020
Replies
1
Views
636
Dec 29, 2020
vi-va
False Flag Operation at Pulwama and Ideology of Hindutva into Play
Signalian
Mar 13, 2021
Replies
2
Views
315
Mar 13, 2021
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
What the West Needs From Modi
Taimoor Khan
Sep 12, 2020
Replies
0
Views
306
Sep 12, 2020
Taimoor Khan
R
Featured
Obama: Quickest Route to Indian Unity is Expressing Hostility Toward Pakistan
RiazHaq
Nov 16, 2020
2
3
Replies
43
Views
3K
Nov 29, 2020
RiazHaq
R
Indian media’s obsession with Pakistan and Imran Khan is to serve a bigger purpose
Kabira
Oct 7, 2019
Replies
7
Views
653
Oct 7, 2019
SingHee
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
The Middle East's Game of Drones: The Race to Lethal UAVs and Its Implications for the Region's Security Landscape
Latest: Philip the Arab
A moment ago
Arab Defence Forum
'No smoking, no shaving': Taliban restore old rules in newly seized Afghan territory
Latest: Hassan_Ishtiaq
2 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Russia rules out military tie-up with India on Afghanistan issue
Latest: Trailer23
3 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Another Elite Lady Manhandles a Policeman.
Latest: Hassan_Ishtiaq
7 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
China’s education problem: master’s degree graduates working in factories
Latest: Hamartia Antidote
10 minutes ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Featured
Anatolian Eagle 2021 - JF-17 To Pitch Against Rafale and Vipers
Latest: Rana4pak
13 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Bolstering Security on Check posts
Latest: Sifar zero
14 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Bus carrying engineers reportedly exploded on Wednesday.
Latest: Xestan
23 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
J
Featured
Ex PN Chief Zafar Mehmood Abbasi highlighted PN modernization
Latest: jamal18
Today at 1:44 AM
Pakistan Navy
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: messiach
Today at 1:15 AM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Another Elite Lady Manhandles a Policeman.
Latest: Hassan_Ishtiaq
7 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Bakra Eid 2021:
Latest: ghazi52
28 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
The rise of British Pakistani boxers
Latest: PAKISTANFOREVER
31 minutes ago
Sports
Indian ANI asks Imran Khan a question in Tashkent (July 2021)
Latest: -blitzkrieg-
Today at 2:06 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Taliban won’t get involved in Kashmir: Says former RAW chief
Latest: Chakar The Great
Today at 1:55 AM
Kashmir War
Military Forum Latest Posts
US Air Force to send dozens of F-22 fighter jets to the Pacific amid tensions with China
Latest: PakFactor
31 minutes ago
Military Forum
Documentary: The Saudi Army in the 1948 Palestine War (Peron Isaac's Battle) against the Israeli Army
Latest: Ziri
Today at 1:49 AM
Military History & Tactics
Serbian defense industry
Latest: Moon
Yesterday at 9:30 PM
Military Forum
Russia, new single-engine combat aircraft
Latest: sahureka2
Yesterday at 8:47 PM
Air Warfare
K
Could China invade the USA?
Latest: kungfugymnast
Yesterday at 7:51 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
The Middle East's Game of Drones: The Race to Lethal UAVs and Its Implications for the Region's Security Landscape
Latest: Philip the Arab
A moment ago
Arab Defence Forum
'No smoking, no shaving': Taliban restore old rules in newly seized Afghan territory
Latest: Hassan_Ishtiaq
2 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Russia rules out military tie-up with India on Afghanistan issue
Latest: Trailer23
3 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Egyptian Armed Forces
Latest: Philip the Arab
10 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
M
“You’re Gonna Have a Fucking War”: Mark Milley’s Fight to Stop Trump from Striking Iran
Latest: Mrc
20 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom