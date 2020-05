we always tend to please the ones who tend to threaten us. you know appeasment. the leader poem in our english text books to please bush as he was acting like a god at that time, naming bacha khan air port in peshawar, faqir ipi road in islamabad to calm down the angry wild beasts from waziristan. it is in our genes to bow down to every threat inorder to find a middle way.

Click to expand...