Couple adopts baby left at train station, realize her special talent when the clock chimes

A kind-hearted stranger came across the abandoned baby girl, bringing her to an orphanage where she was later adopted by Chuck and Kim Walker.

Chuck tells the Christian Broadcasting Networking that he and Kim had heard about the baby problem in China; how so many little girls had been abandoned and were now seeking loving homes.

Later, when the clock starting chiming, Mackenzie repeated it back— in a perfect pitch!

Chuck and Kim encouraged Mackenzie’s love for music, bringing her to voice coaches and allowing the little girl the time and resources to master her craft.

As she’s grown older, Mackenzie’s music career continues to blossom. She has her very own album and has even made a hobby out of performing at Houston Astros games.