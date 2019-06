Baby dumped in plastic bag finds new life at Singapore hospital

Baby dumped in plastic bag is now recovering at Singapore hospital

“She is sleeping better, crying louder and has more of an appetite. She has also gained about 700g in weight and her reactions are improved,” Venerable Minh Tai told The Straits Times.

“All I could think of was finding a way to save her life, no matter the cost.”