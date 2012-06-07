Babur Cruise Missile - Database

Inspired by JF-17 Information pool by ANTIBODY, this is my effort to compile all available useful data on Pakistan's LACM Babur.This is not for debate and arguments but an effort to concise information under one thread. any information related to missile, of the systems that it works on, such as the engine, the design characteristics, guidance systems etc is welcomed.A cruise missile is a guided missile able to carry heavy warhead payload to long distances (Beyond the reach of stand-off bombs). Usually powered by a jet engine, these are able to fly at non-ballistic trajectory, under the radar range and able to carry out a pin point strike of targets.In August 2005 Pakistan carried out test of its first cruise missile, named Babur (Hatf VII). Babur is the first ever cruise missile, designed and developed by Pakistani scientist mainly from NESCOM and is able to carry around 450 Kg conventional or nuclear (10 to 30kT) payloads. The first test was of 500 Km range from but a newer version was available in 2007 with an extended range of 700Km. The missile was launched from a land based transporter erector launcher (TEL) and now a multi tube launcher is also available.The Babur is described as a subsonic, low-level terrain hugging missile, which has the most advanced and modern navigation and guidance system and a high degree of maneuverability. The technology enables the missile to avoid radar detection and penetrate undetected through any hostile defensive system. It is a highly effective and trustworthy weapon due to its extraordinary characteristics.With the capability of designing and developing Babur cruise missile Pakistan has joined an exclusive group of ten countries that operate cruise missiles, and an even more exclusive group of countries that can develop and manufacture them.Babur Missile has a tubular shaped fuselage with a pair of folded wings attached to the middle section and Tail assembly at the rear along with the propulsion system. It is propelled by a Turbo fan engine and has a maximum speed of approximately 880 Km/h (high sub-sonic speed). The missile has a booster rocket provides additional thrust to accelerate the missile away from the launch vehicle and ground. After the launch the middle section flight wings unfold, the booster rocket is jettisoned and the jet engine takes on for the rest of flight path. The air inlet also pops out after launch.The missile is powered by 700lb thrust engine with a thrust-to-weight ratio of 4.8:1 comprises a single-stage centrifugal compressor, two-stage fan with a two-stage low-pressure booster, a reverse-flow annular combustor with rotary injection, a turbine section with one high-pressure and two low-pressure stages. It uses a special high-density blended aviation turbine fuel that has more energy for a given volume than standard fuels, and can endure harsh weather conditions and long storage periods.The missile has a high degree of maneuverability and terrain hugging capability, allowing it to "hug" the terrain. Terrain hugging ability helps the missile avoid enemy radar detection by utilizing "terrain masking", giving Babur the capability to penetrate enemy air defense systems undetected and survive until reaching the target. The design is also said to possess stealth features making it difficult for enemy radar to detect and track the missile. Since RAM paint coating is not known to exist with Pakistan Defense forces, it may be assumed that the stealth features refer to use of composites in main fuselage reducing the radar signature. Moreover most of this Stealth Capability is attributed to the low level terrain hugging flight parameter. The capabilities can be matched to American forces Tomahawk Missiles.The Babur's guidance system uses a combination of inertial navigation systems, terrain contour matching (TERCOM), Digital Scene Matching and Area Co-relation (DSMAC) and GPS satellite guidanceIt is steered by an inertial navigation system (INS). INS measures every movement of the missile and every change of speed, constantly calculating the missiles position. It enables the missile to know where it is compared to its launch position all the time, enabling the mission computer to steer the missile to the designated target.The basic components of an inertial guidance system are gyroscopes, accelerometers, and a computer. The gyroscopes provide fixed reference directions or turning rate measurements, and accelerometers measure changes in the velocity of the system. The computer processes information on changes in direction and acceleration and feeds its results to the vehicles navigation system.Babur is also equipped with Terrain Contour Matching or TERCOM system to further increase the accuracy. TERCOM is an automated navigation system used primarily by an unmanned aerial vehicle such as a long-range cruise missile. The system uses a predefined contour map of the flight path which acts as a comparison master image.The missile is equipped with a sophisticated radar altimeter which constantly reads the terrain it is crossing and compares the readings to the master image. When deviations are detected, the missile's guidance system makes the necessary corrections to its flight path. This makes extremely accurate navigation and collision avoidance possible. The high degree of accuracy possible in terms of exact altitude above all terrain profiles allows TERCOM-equipped missiles to maintain low altitude flight paths while avoiding obstacles. This ground hugging ability confounds enemy ground radar systemsThe missile also has a GPS guidance system.Babur was initially test fired from a single missile TEL but later on multiple tube launch system. The current launch platform is mobile three tube assembly mounted on truck. This motorized 8 x 8 transporter-erector-launcher (TEL) is reportedly a Chinese reverse-engineered variants of the Russian MAZ-543TLM vehicle. The TEL has a length of 13.36 meters, width of 3.02 meters, maximum road speed of 55kph, unrefueled range of 650km, and is powered by a 600hp Deutsch diesel engine with all four axles driven. There is a separate 10kW electrical generator to power the missiles pre-launch operations and two hydraulic pumps to raise the missile canisters to their launch positions before launch. The TEL is supported by four hydraulic jacks during the missile launch.The missiles are transported on vehicle, carrying four missiles at a time. This is not a launch platform but just a transport vehicle.Pakistan have publicly tested the Babur missile 7 times since its existence was announcedPakistan first time successfully test fired Babur cruise missile with a range of 500 kmupgraded version with extended range of 700 Km was test firedTest firing of same versionTest firing of same versionTest firing of same versionFirst test firing from Multiple Tube Missile Launch VehicleLatest test, validating the Multiple Tube Missile Launch VehicleThe missile is in production with and is reportedly equipping the 23rd and 26th missile group of PA strategic force.It is reported that Pakistan is also working on more advanced variants of the missile with the range extended to 1000 km.Also a sea launched variant is under development and the French made Agosta submarines and/or the PN probable future QINQ submarines will carry this missile to give Pakistan a second strike capability.Land Attack Cruise Missile, Medium Range Sub-Sonic Cruise missileOperational7.2 meter (with booster)0.52 meters2.67 meter1500 Kg450Kg conventional, 10 to 35 kT nuclear880Km/hr.Turbo Fan engineGPS, INS, TERCOM, DSMAC