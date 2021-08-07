Babcock Arrowhead 140 Frigate. Babcock image.
Babcock Shortlisted To Build Three Frigates For The Polish Navy
Babcock is pleased to be one of the companies down selected by the Polish Government, to provide a potential design solution for the Polish Navy’s Miecznik (Swordfish) frigate programme.
Martin Manaranche 06 Aug 2021
Babcock press release
Supported by the UK Government, we look forward to working with the PGZ-Miecznik consortium to deliver a proposal based on our modern, highly-capable and versatile Arrowhead 140 frigate platform.
-End-“We are hugely excited about this opportunity. This work would bring significant social and economic benefits to Poland by enhancing and reinvigorating Polish shipbuilding for years to come.”
Babcock CEO David Lockwood
Naval News comments:
Navantia and TKMS are the two other finalists. Navantia’s offer is based on the design of the F-100 and TKMS’ one is the MEKO-A300.
TAGS Babcock Frigate Poland Polish Navy
Facebook Twitter Stumble linkedin PinterestMore
AUTHORS
Posted by : Martin Manaranche
Martin Manaranche is based in Brittany, France. He is currently studying International Relations at Lyon III university. Martin conducted an internship at the French Navy's Ecole Navale in Brest and is therefore particularly fond of naval defense issues.
Babcock Shortlisted To Build Three Frigates For The Polish Navy - Naval News