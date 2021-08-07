Babcock Shortlisted To Build Three Frigates For The Polish Navy

Babcock is pleased to be one of the companies down selected by the Polish Government, to provide a potential design solution for the Polish Navy’s Miecznik (Swordfish) frigate programme.

“We are hugely excited about this opportunity. This work would bring significant social and economic benefits to Poland by enhancing and reinvigorating Polish shipbuilding for years to come.”



Babcock CEO David Lockwood Click to expand...

