Babcock Discussing Arrowhead 140 Frigate in Greece

“Our proposals provide the very real potential to deliver to the Hellenic Navy a world-class, highly-capable modern frigate, a cost-effective Hydra Class frigate modernisation programme and the opportunity to reinvigorate the Greek shipbuilding industry with significant and far reaching benefits for the Greek supply chain and defence industries. The Arrowhead 140 frigate will deliver a proven and adaptable warship, which is ready for an in-country build programme. With growing interest in the platform, the Arrowhead 140 provides the opportunity to further strengthen ties between international navies, deliver the highest levels of maritime national security while providing the opportunity for interoperability with NATO allies. Our proposed solution for the Hellenic Navy also brings wider European expertise and experience from our partners in the programme. Our colleagues in Thales, who will provide the Combat Management System for the Arrowhead 140s, will also support the MEKO 200 Hydra Class upgrades delivering commonality of systems from the current frigate fleet to the new fleet of Arrowhead 140s. We would be honoured to work with the Greek Government and the Hellenic Navy to deliver these highly strategically important programmes, while capitalising upon the wealth of Greek defence capabilities and contributing directly to the economic growth of Greece.”





“These new signatures continue our long-lasting relationship with Greece. The first customer of our Exocet missile in 1968, we have been working closely together ever since. These new contracts for two weapons packages for the navy and the air force demonstrate our mutual trust, which has been regularly renewed over the years.”



After the "frigate" epic,the two-years negotiations,the Hellenic Navy chose the French FDI HN as its future frigate. The competition was tough.Naval Group came with the FDI. Damen came with the Sigma 10514 corvette and Sigma 11515 HN frigate. Finciantieri with the FREMM Bergamini,the Americans with Lockheed Martin's MMSC and the Germans half-heartedly (because they knew they had lost the game politically,since they didn't support us during the 2019-2020 tensions with Turkey)took part late in the race.Babcock had come with a modified version of the Type 31 frigate,the Arrowhead 140 HN.Well,the French won the frigate contract,but there were some 2 to 2,5 billion euros left in the budget and the Navy needs way more ships.Initially,we were supposed to buy 3+1 Gowind corvettes along with the FDI HN. Our Navy though wanted to evaluate and think of the Dutch and Italian offers as well.That's how since around September,we've been having the "corvette epic" now.The Dutch offer us the Sigma 10514,the Italians the Doha Class and the French 4 Gowind 2800HN,a modification that will be something between Gowind 2500 and Gowind 3100. Another rumor has it that we want 5 Gowind.However,the British returned with this offer:I also found this article from 24 March: