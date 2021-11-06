What's new

Babar Azam slammed for Diwali Greetings

Muslims can’t wish on Diwali, endorse polytheist beliefs: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gets slammed by Islamists for wishing on Diwali
On Thursday (November 4), the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, was abused by Islamists for wishing people on the occasion of Diwali.

In a tweet, Babar Azam stated, “To those celebrating, #Happy Diwali. Wish you enough light, peace and love.” The Pakistani skipper had shared a picture of him with the background of burning firecrackers. He was however cautious to make it a generalised statement and avoid the mention of the word ‘Hindu.’ Despite this, he was slammed by Islamists in Pakistan for committing the sin of idolatry (Shirk).
Islamists snub Pakistani skipper Babar Azam for wishing on Diwali

The captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, was abused by Islamists for wishing people on the occasion of Diwali.
There were several players wishing Diwali.. several politicians did the same

nobody was slammed by anybody…We can’t have 1 peaceful thread on PDF and they are talking about Twitter where millions of users converge into 1 platform from various walks of life.

its funny they call it a news… and the worst is the author doesn’t know Urdu good enough and started hate-mongering statement about Bazid Khan. Kufr-tootna means an impossible thing has happened… or finally the obstacle is removed…what’s it got to do with Kafir or any religion?
 
