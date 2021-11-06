Babar Azam slammed for Diwali Greetings

INS_Vikramaditya
Muslims can’t wish on Diwali, endorse polytheist beliefs: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gets slammed by Islamists for wishing on Diwali
On Thursday (November 4), the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, was abused by Islamists for wishing people on the occasion of Diwali.
In a tweet, Babar Azam stated, “To those celebrating, #Happy Diwali. Wish you enough light, peace and love.” The Pakistani skipper had shared a picture of him with the background of burning firecrackers. He was however cautious to make it a generalised statement and avoid the mention of the word ‘Hindu.’ Despite this, he was slammed by Islamists in Pakistan for committing the sin of idolatry (Shirk).
