It doesn’t matter if traitor PTM members were produced or not. Opposition was humiliated today loosing budget voting by almost 25 votes.



Zardari was the one who orchestrated appointment of Senate chairman. Infact PTI senators either voted with PPP or simply didn’t show up last year. Now he claims to be able to remove him..... it’s all BS as PTI never did have enough votes in senate to appoint or remove anyone. It’s all to pretend that Zardari can do demage but really Senate chairman is his own guy....



Bastards are shameless.



Maryam should let Bilawal marry bubloo. Opposition will come even closer.

