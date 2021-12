‘بچے تو ہمارے مرے ہیں، معاف کرنے والے وہ کون ہیں؟‘

Can Imran Khan and his nikami, nalaik, khooti kabeena go alone and walk around in those areas without security?



If yes, ok sure engage in peace talks, if not then shut the duck up and stop this nonsense of peace talks. None of them can be rehabilitated, they are useless for society, in fact a risk.



We don't want no go areas and safe havens in our country, IK has lived his life ............... Pakistani young generation shouldn't bear the results of his or Bajwa's stupidity.