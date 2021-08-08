What's new

B-52s lead new US airpower onslaught to stop Taliban advances in Afghanistan

Xestan

Xestan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2009
2,135
3
3,026
The United States was sending B-52 bombers, AC-130 gunships and fighter jets into Afghanistan Saturday to turn back dramatic recent advances by the Taliban.

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bombers, the mainstay of American strategic airpower since 1952, were flying into Afghanistan from al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, The Times of London reported, citing Defense Department sources.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, stationed in the Arabian Sea, is contributing its F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets to the missions, but they are not involved in the bombing, the report states. Lockheed AC-130 Spectre attack planes, dubbed “the world’s deadliest gunship,” have also been sent into action.

The onslaught of American airpower comes as the Taliban makes territorial gains throughout Afghanistan in the wake of the near-total departure of U.S. forces ordered by President Biden.


A US Airforce B-52 Stratofortress heavy bomber drops bombs over Afghanistan.U.S. Airforce/Getty Images


The city of Zaranj in Nimroz, a southwest province bordering Iran, was overrun by the Taliban Friday, making it the first provincial capital to fall since foreign troops began their withdrawal. Meanwhile, insurgents in the Afghan capital of Kabul, assassinated Dawa Khan Menapal, the government’s chief media officer, according to sources.

The deteriorating security situation forced the US Embassy on Saturday to urge American citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately.

“The defense sources insisted that there was every intention to continue with the airstrikes after August 31, the date set for the withdrawal of the last remaining US troops in Afghanistan,” the Times reports.


nypost.com

B-52s lead new US airpower onslaught to stop Taliban advances in Afghanistan

The United States was sending B-52 bombers, AC-130 gunships and fighter jets into Afghanistan Saturday to turn back dramatic recent advances by the Taliban.
nypost.com nypost.com
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,562
-7
3,136
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
This will only help Taliban gain the country entirely without much fighting.. As even these who support the gov't will start to support the Taliban. Such airstrikes are no deterence to Taliban as the country has huge mountains and one of the reasons the 20 year effort failed to begin with.. This will only massarce civilians not Taliban hence the Afghan people will autmatically be handed to taliban without much fighting..

This will benefit the taliban greatly
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
1,701
0
3,504
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
This will only help Taliban gain the country entirely without much fighting.. As even these who support the gov't will start to support the Taliban. Such airstrikes are no deterence to Taliban as the country has huge mountains and one of the reasons the 20 year effort failed to begin with.. This will only massarce civilians not Taliban hence the Afghan people will autmatically be handed to taliban without much fighting..

This will benefit the taliban greatly
Click to expand...
The purpose of this war was not to defeat the taliban, but to stuff the pockets of defence contractors. The US has destroyed yet another Muslim country and profited greatly for it. I don't see Afghanistan fully recovering from this for at least the next 25 years.
 
Xestan

Xestan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2009
2,135
3
3,026
Titanium100 said:
This will only help Taliban gain the country entirely without much fighting.. As even these who support the gov't will start to support the Taliban. Such airstrikes are no deterence to Taliban as the country has huge mountains and one of the reasons the 20 year effort failed to begin with.. This will only massarce civilians not Taliban hence the Afghan people will autmatically be handed to taliban without much fighting..

This will benefit the taliban greatly
Click to expand...
Actually, the airpower is to deny the Taliban any hold of the cities. Remember it was the US bombing which helped the Northern Alliance carve through the Taliban like a knife in 2001. Air power will decide who holds the cities and it will be a major difference.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
4,379
-1
6,977
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
China and Russia should consider the sale of S-400 or HQ9 to Taliban so that no country can breached the airspace of a sovereign nation
 
B

bachebaziszn

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 3, 2021
6
0
8
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
this airpower is unsustainable for the US, they are flying in tankers and bombers from qatar ( over our airspace lol), they cant risk stationing personnel in afghanistan anymore

however... if they choose to continue bombing after aug 31 despite the logistical problems now, it could change things. The fact that the US had stepped up bombing is a sign they didnt expect the cities to fall this soon
 
B

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
125
0
82
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Xestan said:
Actually, the airpower is to deny the Taliban any hold of the cities. Remember it was the US bombing which helped the Northern Alliance carve through the Taliban like a knife in 2001. Air power will decide who holds the cities and it will be a major difference.
Click to expand...
Taliban retreated to the Mountains and it was due to land incursions not airstrikes itself as they do nothing.. Bombing a civilian city only kills civilians period not Taliban and serves as no deterence but hand Taliban Afghanistan.. This will turn all civilians into taliban.. This is the best recruitment for Taliban.. Killing their antis and turning them into supporters
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom